Pratyusha Dash

september 13, 2023

Fashion

TXT's Yeonjun's best fashion picks 

Slaying in violet Yeonjun’s relaxed boy style always steals the show, he is rocking a graphic violet t-shirt and jeans paired with pink sneakers and purple hair

Slaying in violet

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

Yeonjun looks simple yet amazing in his stripe oversized shirt paired with a white top underneath paired with black jeans and a belt for a classic look.

Stripe Boy

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

The TXT member rocks a street-ready look: a vibrant blue jacket, a sharp black top, ripped jeans, a sleek black beanie, and headphones

Going Blue

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

The idol effortlessly combines style and edge, sporting a black hoodie adorned with asymmetric white lines. To complete the look, he opted for a pair of sleek black boots, achieving a fashionable ensemble

Sleek God

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

Yeonjun rocks an oversized gray hoodie, slouchy jeans, and blue sneakers. He adds a unique touch with a leopard print cap and white headphones, nailing a stylish, laid-back vibe

Cool Kid on the block

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

Ensemble guy

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

His outfit is a head-turner with a tie-dye jacket, sleek black top, black jeans, and a half skirt. The look is completed flawlessly with a pair of white sneakers. Perfect Ensemble!

A vibrant yellow T-shirt, classic blue jeans, and stylish white sunglasses paired with blue hair add an extra splash of color. This outfit is the perfect beach look

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

Beachy Vibes

Yeonjun effortlessly owns his style with a white furry jacket, a crisp white top, a sleek black cap, and bold black boots. Fur-i-licious!

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

Lets Fur!

The rapper exudes style and comfort in a padded white jacket, black trousers, and sleek black and white sneakers

Wintery Comfort

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

The TXT member flaunts sleek style in a black top layered with a white high turtleneck and complemented by black pants. Stylish! 

King of Style

Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram

