TXT's Yeonjun's best fashion picks
Slaying in violet Yeonjun’s relaxed boy style always steals the show, he is rocking a graphic violet t-shirt and jeans paired with pink sneakers and purple hair
Slaying in violet
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
Yeonjun looks simple yet amazing in his stripe oversized shirt paired with a white top underneath paired with black jeans and a belt for a classic look.
Stripe Boy
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
The TXT member rocks a street-ready look: a vibrant blue jacket, a sharp black top, ripped jeans, a sleek black beanie, and headphones
Going Blue
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
The idol effortlessly combines style and edge, sporting a black hoodie adorned with asymmetric white lines. To complete the look, he opted for a pair of sleek black boots, achieving a fashionable ensemble
Sleek God
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
Yeonjun rocks an oversized gray hoodie, slouchy jeans, and blue sneakers. He adds a unique touch with a leopard print cap and white headphones, nailing a stylish, laid-back vibe
Cool Kid on the block
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
Ensemble guy
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
His outfit is a head-turner with a tie-dye jacket, sleek black top, black jeans, and a half skirt. The look is completed flawlessly with a pair of white sneakers. Perfect Ensemble!
A vibrant yellow T-shirt, classic blue jeans, and stylish white sunglasses paired with blue hair add an extra splash of color. This outfit is the perfect beach look
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
Beachy Vibes
Yeonjun effortlessly owns his style with a white furry jacket, a crisp white top, a sleek black cap, and bold black boots. Fur-i-licious!
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
Lets Fur!
The rapper exudes style and comfort in a padded white jacket, black trousers, and sleek black and white sneakers
Wintery Comfort
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram
The TXT member flaunts sleek style in a black top layered with a white high turtleneck and complemented by black pants. Stylish!
King of Style
Image: Yeonjun’s official Instagram