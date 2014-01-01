Ultimate guide to K-pop boy band GOT7
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Formation
Formed in 2014 by JYP Entertainment, GOT7 consists of seven members: JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom
Debuted with the single "Girls Girls Girls" and gained attention for their energetic performances and diverse talents
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Debut
Known for blending genres like hip-hop, R&B, and EDM, GOT7's music explores themes of youth, love, and self-discovery
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Music Style
Achieved global recognition with hits like "Just Right" and "Hard Carry," earning a dedicated fanbase worldwide
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
International Success
Members participate in subunits like JJ Project (JB and Jinyoung) and Jus2 (JB and Yugyeom), showcasing their versatility
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Subunits
Engaged fans through entertaining appearances on variety shows like "Weekly Idol" and "Running Man," displaying their humor and camaraderie
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Variety Shows
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Active on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, interacting with fans and sharing updates on their activities and personal lives
Social Media Presence
Members pursue solo careers in acting, hosting, and music production, demonstrating their individual talents and ambitions
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Solo Endeavors
Toured extensively worldwide, connecting with fans through electrifying performances and fan interactions
Global Tours
Image credits: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
Left a lasting impact on the K-pop industry with their vibrant music, captivating performances, and genuine connection with fans, solidifying their status as K-pop legends
Legacy
Image credits: JYP Entertainment