Ultimate Top 10 K-pop Songs for a Dance Party
Bursting with energy and infectious rhythms, Dynamite's dance break exudes joy and vitality, inviting everyone to groove along with BTS's dynamic moves
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Dynamite:
With fierce choreography and powerful beats, BLACKPINK's dance break ignites the floor, commanding attention with their synchronized moves and captivating presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - How You Like That:
TWICE's Fancy dance break is a whirlwind of elegance and charm, blending intricate footwork with graceful gestures, drawing fans into their mesmerizing performance
TWICE - Fancy:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
EXO's Love Shot dance break oozes sophistication and allure, with smooth transitions and intricate formations, capturing hearts with their suave moves and magnetic charisma
EXO - Love Shot:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Psycho dance break is a blend of grace and intensity, with sharp movements and emotive expressions, leaving a lasting impact with their powerful performance
Red Velvet - Psycho:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Say My Name dance break is an explosion of energy and precision, showcasing their dynamic choreography and electrifying stage presence, captivating audiences worldwide
ATEEZ - Say My Name:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ITZY's Wannabe dance break radiates confidence and attitude, with fierce moves and bold expressions, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality and dance with passion
ITZY - Wannabe:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
NCT 127's Kick It dance break is a display of power and synchronization, featuring intricate formations and intense choreography, captivating audiences with their dynamic performance
NCT 127 - Kick It:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' God's Menu dance break is a feast for the eyes, with energetic moves and creative formations, showcasing their versatility and boundless talent on stage
Stray Kids - God's Menu:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7's Hard Carry dance break is a whirlwind of athleticism and precision, with high-energy choreography and charismatic stage presence, inviting fans to join in the excitement
GOT7 - Hard Carry:
Image: JYP Entertainment.