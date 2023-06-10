pinkvilla
Hemelin Darlong
Fashion
JUNE 10, 2023
Ultra glam looks of Esha Gupta
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
The actress’ side yellow slit dress look for the Oscar is hot enough to burn anyone down
Esha in yellow
Esha definitely aced this black dress. Her makeup and her outfit sit perfectly
Black Mesh Dress
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
No one could deny how stunning and hot Esha looks in this black saree, giving us the perfect Desi Vibes
Esha’s Desi Girl look
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
Flaming Maroon dress
Esha’s perfect body with this slit maroon dress is a blessing to the eyes, she looks super stunning and beautiful
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
Esha looks like a pure beautiful diamond with this beautiful dress, it adds more shine to her beautiful appearance
Shimmer dress
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
She absolutely looks stunning in this blue outfit of hers, and also how she fantastically nailed this pose
Esha in Blue
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
Watch how stunning Esha Gupta nailed this white bodycon dress just like she aced in every other outfit
White bodycon dress
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
This look of hers where she is seen wearing a white transparent fit, made her look absolutely stunning and gorgeous
White transparent outfit
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
Esha’s comfy natural look where she looks extremely beautiful and as well as stunning with those cute baby pink co ords
Comfy natural look
Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram
It's no surprise that Esha can make anyone’s jaw drop when she is wearing a saree
Desi Girl pt 2
