 Hemelin Darlong

Fashion

JUNE 10, 2023

Ultra glam looks of Esha Gupta

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

The actress’ side yellow slit dress look for the Oscar is hot enough to burn anyone down

Esha in yellow 


Esha definitely aced this black dress. Her makeup and her outfit sit perfectly

Black Mesh Dress

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

No one could deny how stunning and hot Esha looks in this black saree, giving us the perfect Desi Vibes

Esha’s Desi Girl look

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

Flaming Maroon dress

Esha’s perfect body with this slit maroon dress is a blessing to the eyes, she looks super stunning and beautiful

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

Esha looks like a pure beautiful diamond  with this beautiful dress, it adds more shine to her beautiful appearance 

Shimmer dress 

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

She absolutely looks stunning in this blue outfit of hers, and also how she fantastically nailed this pose

Esha in Blue

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

Watch how stunning Esha Gupta nailed this white bodycon dress just like she aced in every other outfit

White bodycon dress

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

This look of hers where she is seen wearing a white transparent fit, made her look absolutely stunning and gorgeous

White transparent outfit

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

Esha’s comfy natural look where she looks extremely beautiful and as well as stunning with those cute baby pink co ords

Comfy natural look

Image: Esha Gupta’s Instagram

It's no surprise that Esha can make anyone’s jaw drop when she is wearing a saree

Desi Girl pt 2

