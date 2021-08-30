AUGUST 30, 2021
Ultra glam styles of Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi set the internet and our hearts on fire dancing in a checkered co-ord set from the label, Valenti
She added a pop of yellow to her all-black look with her luxe bag making her style look expensive and glamorous
Her yellow sultry bodycon dress and bright red Hermes bag took our breath away!
The star's vintage brown pants and a strapless corset was an eye-grabbing number but it was her Rs 57k Christian Louboutin pumps and bold wine red lips that we dig
She flaunted her envious curves in this red off-shoulder dress which features a thigh-high slit
She wore an ice blue mini dress from Rotate Birger Christensen that’s worth Rs 23k and made our hearts pace faster
Rocking a figure-hugging bodysuit from Bloni, she danced sensuously finding her way straight to our hearts
In wet hair and dewy makeup, Nora looked absolutely stunning in her multi-coloured sequin pantsuit from Naeem Khan
Donning Yousef Al Jasmi’s signature nude-toned sparkly bodycon gown, Nora looked like an absolute diva!
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla