The ​​Umbrella Academy S3: Things to know

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 22, 2022

Image: The Umbrella Academy Instagram

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is all set to have ten episodes. The episode titles for the same were announced by showrunner Steve Blackman in June 2021

Episodes

Image: IMDb 

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 releases on June 22 on Netflix. The new season will focus on Hargreeves children being pitted against other team of heroes from Sparrow Academy

Release Date

Image: Getty Images

Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor

Cast

Image: Getty Images

In the new season, Elliot Page's character will come out as a transgender person and will be introduced as Viktor Hargreeves

Viktor Hargreeves

Image: The Umbrella Academy Instagram

The third season of the show will also introduce some new characters and the cast includes Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David

New Cast

Image: Tom Hopper Instagram

The third season's plot will revolve around the Sparrow Academy members, their pasts, and their connections to our heroes

Season 3 Plot

Image: Getty Images

The red carpet premiere of the third season of the show was held in California with Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Justin H. Min, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David in attendance

Red Carpet Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Elliot Page opened up on Season 3 role being special and said, "Years have gone by, and we’ve changed and grown in our own ways. I love watching the growth happen alongside the show."

Special Role

Image: Getty Images

Tom Hopper opened up on his character's mindspace in Season 3 and said, "He’s leaving the past behind him."

Luther's Journey

Image: Getty Images

Showrunner Steve Blackman recently spoke to inverse and spoke about the show staying close to the comics saying, "I'd like not to get too ahead of the comics."

Comics Connection

