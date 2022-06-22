Heading 3
The Umbrella Academy S3: Things to know
Image: The Umbrella Academy Instagram
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is all set to have ten episodes. The episode titles for the same were announced by showrunner Steve Blackman in June 2021
Episodes
Image: IMDb
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 releases on June 22 on Netflix. The new season will focus on Hargreeves children being pitted against other team of heroes from Sparrow Academy
Release Date
Image: Getty Images
Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor
Cast
Image: Getty Images
In the new season, Elliot Page's character will come out as a transgender person and will be introduced as Viktor Hargreeves
Viktor Hargreeves
Image: The Umbrella Academy Instagram
The third season of the show will also introduce some new characters and the cast includes Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David
New Cast
Image: Tom Hopper Instagram
The third season's plot will revolve around the Sparrow Academy members, their pasts, and their connections to our heroes
Season 3 Plot
Image: Getty Images
The red carpet premiere of the third season of the show was held in California with Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Justin H. Min, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David in attendance
Red Carpet Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Elliot Page opened up on Season 3 role being special and said, "Years have gone by, and we’ve changed and grown in our own ways. I love watching the growth happen alongside the show."
Special Role
Image: Getty Images
Tom Hopper opened up on his character's mindspace in Season 3 and said, "He’s leaving the past behind him."
Luther's Journey
Image: Getty Images
Showrunner Steve Blackman recently spoke to inverse and spoke about the show staying close to the comics saying, "I'd like not to get too ahead of the comics."
Comics Connection
