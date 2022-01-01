Heading 3

Underrated BLACKPINK songs

Featured on the EP Kill This Love, Hope Not stands out with its serene acoustic sound, offering a peaceful contrast to the title track's energy. The quartet's vocal range shines in this calming song, inviting listeners to relax and enjoy

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Hope Not

BLACKPINK, known for their dancefloor hits, surprises with The Happiest Girl from 2022's BORN PINK, demonstrating their ability to tug at heartstrings alongside their dance tracks

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

The Happiest Girl

A standout example of balanced line distribution, "Bet You Wanna" is a track from BLACKPINK's debut full-length album, The Album. Collaborating with American rapper Cardi B., the girl group delivers a playful semi-acoustic track shining throughout 

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Bet You Wanna

BLACKPINK shines in summer vibes with Really, featuring tropical-tinged hip-hop beats. In the track, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa confront a lover about their true feelings

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Really

Forever Young exudes fresh vibes with its upbeat tempo. The song's relatable and youthful lyrics capture the essence of young love, as the girls sing about cherishing memorable moments spent with their lover, winning hearts with every note

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Forever Young

BLACKPINK's debut EP showcased their versatility beyond the upbeat hits. Stay introduces a softer, string-laden side to the group, starting with gentle guitar and harmonica before transitioning into a bubbly melody with handclaps, all while maintaining poise and elegance

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Stay

It's an almost perfect pop song filled with yearning and melancholy, set against a sky-scraping, piercing backdrop making it absolutely stunning

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Don’t Know What To Do

See U Later is a concert favorite among BLINKS worldwide. The song begins relatively calmly, but as it progresses, it exudes strength and an "in your face" attitude

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

See U Later

BLACKPINK confronts someone who's been messing around, and as they do, the instrumental reflects the mood by lowering its temperature. The accompaniment features minimal layers and lacks any warmth, perfectly mirroring the situation

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Love To Hate Me

While technically a Dua Lipa song featuring BLACKPINK, Kiss and Make Up still remains relatively underrated in the K-pop superstars' catalog. This collaboration between global pop icons is sizzling, offering a tale of lust set to a heatwave-worthy instrumental

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Kiss and Make Up

