Underrated BTS songs that are absolute masterpieces
A tranquil journey through emotions, inviting reflection and calmness
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sea:
An emotional ballad about release and moving forward, resonating with listeners' hearts
Let Go:
Captures the melancholy beauty of rain, blending poignant lyrics with soothing melodies
Rain:
Critiques materialism with humor and satire, offering a playful take on societal issues
Spine Breaker:
Groovy beats and slick rap, showcasing confidence and style
Base Line:
Challenges societal norms, urging listeners to question and seek truth
Am I Wrong:
A display of rap prowess and swagger, asserting dominance in the rap game
BTS Cypher Pt. 3: Killer:
Playful yet introspective, gently warning about the dangers of obsession with BTS
Pied Piper:
Assertive response to critics, showcasing BTS's resilience and talent
Ddaeng:
Introspective exploration of self-doubt and growth, offering solace and understanding
UhGood: