Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 11, 2024

Entertainment

Underrated BTS songs that are absolute masterpieces

A tranquil journey through emotions, inviting reflection and calmness

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sea:

An emotional ballad about release and moving forward, resonating with listeners' hearts

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Let Go: 

Captures the melancholy beauty of rain, blending poignant lyrics with soothing melodies

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain:

Critiques materialism with humor and satire, offering a playful take on societal issues

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spine Breaker: 

Groovy beats and slick rap, showcasing confidence and style

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Base Line: 

Challenges societal norms, urging listeners to question and seek truth

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Am I Wrong: 

A display of rap prowess and swagger, asserting dominance in the rap game

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS Cypher Pt. 3: Killer: 

Playful yet introspective, gently warning about the dangers of obsession with BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Pied Piper: 

Assertive response to critics, showcasing BTS's resilience and talent

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Ddaeng: 

Introspective exploration of self-doubt and growth, offering solace and understanding

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

UhGood: 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here