Underrated gems by SEVENTEEN 

SEVENTEEN's Pinwheel serenades with its gentle melody, evoking a sense of longing and reflection. Its tender harmonies and poignant lyrics weave a comforting embrace
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Pinwheel:
Say Yes dances with playful beats and uplifting vocals, radiating youthful energy and infectious positivity. Its catchy rhythm invites listeners to embrace spontaneity and say yes to life
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Say Yes:
SEVENTEEN's Run to You pulses with electrifying beats and powerful rap verses, igniting a sense of urgency and determination. Its dynamic sound beckons listeners to chase their dreams
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Run to You:
Smile Flower blooms with soothing melodies and heartfelt lyrics, offering solace in times of hardship. SEVENTEEN's harmonious vocals deliver a message of hope and resilience
Smile Flower:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Simple charms with its laid-back vibe and breezy rhythms, capturing the essence of carefree summer days. Its easygoing melody is a soothing escape from life's complexities
Simple:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
If I:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
If I resonates with raw emotion and vulnerability, as SEVENTEEN's vocals express the complexities of love and longing. Its haunting melody lingers, evoking introspection and introspection
Healing envelops listeners in a blanket of warmth and comfort, offering solace amidst life's uncertainties. SEVENTEEN's soothing vocals and gentle melodies create a serene sanctuary of tranquility
Healing:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's My I captivates with its dynamic blend of rap and vocals, embodying the essence of youthful passion and ambition. Its spirited energy ignites a fire within
My I:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Hello welcomes listeners with its upbeat tempo and cheerful melody, radiating positivity and optimism. SEVENTEEN's bright vocals and infectious rhythm uplift spirits and inspire joy
Hello:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Campfire evokes nostalgia with its acoustic charm and heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of shared memories and cherished moments. SEVENTEEN's harmonies illuminate the night with warmth and camaraderie