Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Entertainment

Underrated gems by SEVENTEEN 

SEVENTEEN's Pinwheel serenades with its gentle melody, evoking a sense of longing and reflection. Its tender harmonies and poignant lyrics weave a comforting embrace

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Pinwheel: 

Say Yes dances with playful beats and uplifting vocals, radiating youthful energy and infectious positivity. Its catchy rhythm invites listeners to embrace spontaneity and say yes to life

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Say Yes: 

SEVENTEEN's Run to You pulses with electrifying beats and powerful rap verses, igniting a sense of urgency and determination. Its dynamic sound beckons listeners to chase their dreams

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Run to You: 

Smile Flower blooms with soothing melodies and heartfelt lyrics, offering solace in times of hardship. SEVENTEEN's harmonious vocals deliver a message of hope and resilience

Smile Flower: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's Simple charms with its laid-back vibe and breezy rhythms, capturing the essence of carefree summer days. Its easygoing melody is a soothing escape from life's complexities

Simple:

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

If I:

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

If I resonates with raw emotion and vulnerability, as SEVENTEEN's vocals express the complexities of love and longing. Its haunting melody lingers, evoking introspection and introspection

Healing envelops listeners in a blanket of warmth and comfort, offering solace amidst life's uncertainties. SEVENTEEN's soothing vocals and gentle melodies create a serene sanctuary of tranquility

Healing:

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's My I captivates with its dynamic blend of rap and vocals, embodying the essence of youthful passion and ambition. Its spirited energy ignites a fire within

My I: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Hello welcomes listeners with its upbeat tempo and cheerful melody, radiating positivity and optimism. SEVENTEEN's bright vocals and infectious rhythm uplift spirits and inspire joy

Hello: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Campfire evokes nostalgia with its acoustic charm and heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of shared memories and cherished moments. SEVENTEEN's harmonies illuminate the night with warmth and camaraderie

Campfire: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

