april 14, 2024

Entertainment

Underrated K-drama OSTs to jam on

Moupriya Banerjee

Image: LOEN 

It’s You by HENRY of Super Junior M

It’s You from While You Were Sleeping, is a heart-touching R&B, Soul track with a drum, piano, and guitar-laced background, telling that they are at the right moment at the right moment

Can You See My Heart from Hotel Del Luna with a soft tune with HEIZE’s soft and enthralling voice moves you from within, sings of the pain of walking alone at the end of this love story

Image: YAMYAM Entertainment

Can You See My Heart by HEIZE

This divine romantic ballad from Hometown Cha Cha Cha, in Seungmin’s voice, with slow-tempo acoustic lo-fi pop bases becomes the perfect hug-feeling track

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

Here Always by Seungmin of STRAY KIDS

Love Sight from Doom At Your Service is a slow pop song with melodious background music, it sings beautifully of how love can change someone, with a captivating hook you will fall in love with it 

Image: Studio&NEW

Love Sight by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ALWAYS is a moving track from Descendants of The Sun, flowing against a background music laced with piano, it sings like a confession of love

Image: Music&NEW, OU Entertainment.

ALWAYS by YOON MIRAE

This It’s Okay to Not Be Okay OST is a heartwarming romantic K-pop track, it sings of lovers who like two bodies and one soul, live and breathe from each other, the song will fill you with love

Image: MOST CONTENTS

Breath by Sam Kim

A heart-wrenching song from Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, this R&B song captures the pain of looking from afar at your love knowing they can't ever be together

MY LOVE by Lee Hi

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

This R&B and Soul track is a beautiful ballad from The Uncanny Counter OST sung by the lead actress herself, with a deep overpowering hope of meeting one’s lover, this song touches hearts 

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

Meet Again by KIMSEJEONG

This Strong Girl Bong Soon OST is a perfect first love song, it is a beautiful K-pop song laced with drums and guitar, it sings of the fast-beating heart when one looks at their beloved 

Heartbeat by SURAN

Image: JTBC

Stardust Love Song is the OST from Twenty-Five Twenty-One, a slow-pop and heartfelt song beautifully singing about the connection shared by the leads

Stardust Love Song by Jihyo of TWICE,

Image: Studio MaumC, Hwa&Dam pictures

