Underrated K-drama OSTs to jam on
Moupriya Banerjee
Image: LOEN
It’s You by HENRY of Super Junior M
It’s You from While You Were Sleeping, is a heart-touching R&B, Soul track with a drum, piano, and guitar-laced background, telling that they are at the right moment at the right moment
Can You See My Heart from Hotel Del Luna with a soft tune with HEIZE’s soft and enthralling voice moves you from within, sings of the pain of walking alone at the end of this love story
Image: YAMYAM Entertainment
Can You See My Heart by HEIZE
This divine romantic ballad from Hometown Cha Cha Cha, in Seungmin’s voice, with slow-tempo acoustic lo-fi pop bases becomes the perfect hug-feeling track
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Here Always by Seungmin of STRAY KIDS
Love Sight from Doom At Your Service is a slow pop song with melodious background music, it sings beautifully of how love can change someone, with a captivating hook you will fall in love with it
Image: Studio&NEW
Love Sight by TOMORROW X TOGETHER
ALWAYS is a moving track from Descendants of The Sun, flowing against a background music laced with piano, it sings like a confession of love
Image: Music&NEW, OU Entertainment.
ALWAYS by YOON MIRAE
This It’s Okay to Not Be Okay OST is a heartwarming romantic K-pop track, it sings of lovers who like two bodies and one soul, live and breathe from each other, the song will fill you with love
Image: MOST CONTENTS
Breath by Sam Kim
A heart-wrenching song from Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, this R&B song captures the pain of looking from afar at your love knowing they can't ever be together
MY LOVE by Lee Hi
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
This R&B and Soul track is a beautiful ballad from The Uncanny Counter OST sung by the lead actress herself, with a deep overpowering hope of meeting one’s lover, this song touches hearts
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Meet Again by KIMSEJEONG
This Strong Girl Bong Soon OST is a perfect first love song, it is a beautiful K-pop song laced with drums and guitar, it sings of the fast-beating heart when one looks at their beloved
Heartbeat by SURAN
Image: JTBC
Click Here
Stardust Love Song is the OST from Twenty-Five Twenty-One, a slow-pop and heartfelt song beautifully singing about the connection shared by the leads
Stardust Love Song by Jihyo of TWICE,
Image: Studio MaumC, Hwa&Dam pictures