Underrated K-dramas of 2022 to check out
A very educational legal drama about young offenders: watch how a new judge with a firm distaste for kids keeps these juvenile criminals in check
Image: tvN
Juvenile Justice
Based on a 2018 non-fiction novel of the same title, the story is set in a time when Criminal Profiling is still a novel concept. A police officer becomes South Korea’s first criminal profiler in 2000
Image: SBS
Through the Darkness
A story about a domineering wizard who wields the ability to see and summon spirits at will and a hot-blooded investigator who is blessed by the stars
Image: MBC
From Now On, Showtime!
In another revenge drama, a man who lives with the trauma of the school violence he experienced twenty years ago had his suppressed emotions reappear due to an unexpected case
Image: TVING
The King of Pigs
A drama about a detective who is about to retire unfolds a breathtaking psychological warfare with a mysterious man who follows his path while hiding his identity
Image: Disney+
Shadow Detective
After a judicial trainee goes undercover for an investigation, he experiences a crisis and ends up struggling to try to obtain a hand of cards that will change his fate as he gambles in prison
Image: JTBC
Insider
If you're a fan of revenge dramas, this one's for you. Set in the Seoul Regional Office’s Tax Division. It's about the newly-appointed team manager for the Investigation Bureau, who is handsome but has a sharp tongue
Image: MBC
Tracer
Based on the popular Naver webtoon 'Weak Hero,' it's about a student who is not interested in anything else but his studies. But he does not back down from the bullies in his classroom and makes two new friends while at it
Image: Wavve
Weak Hero Class
A Jekyll and Hyde story, where one personality is a corrupt officer, while the other eradicates corrupt police and embodies social justice
Image: tvN
Bad and Crazy
If you just want a slow, slice-of-life type of drama, this one is perfect. It's a drama about people who start finding themselves after leaving their lifestyles in a complicated city and moving to an unfamiliar place
Image: ENA
Summer Strike