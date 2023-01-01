Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 7, 2023

Entertainment

Underrated K-dramas of 2023

The series follows Oh Ha Ra, a renowned divorce lawyer, and her ex-husband Goo Eun Beom, also a talented lawyer. After their divorce, they become colleagues at the same law firm

Image : ENA

Strangers Again

This series is a comedic investigative drama about a taxi driver who fulfills the final wishes of ghosts

Image: ENA

Delivery Man

Lies Hidden in My Garden follows the tale of Moon Joo Ran, a woman whose perfectly constructed life is disrupted by an odd odor in her backyard.

Image: ENA

Lies Hidden in My Garden

This high-teen romance explores cellular memory as two best friends, Go Yoo and Go Joon Hee, become more similar after a kidney transplant and both fall for a transfer student, Han So Yeon

Image: TVING

All That We Loved

A man on a quest to find the truth behind a series of murders and a woman determined to prevent her parents' marriage discover that their goals are intertwined

Image: KBS2

My Perfect Stranger

The series follows a female boxing star who disappeared for three years and encounters a ruthless agent involved in sports match-fixing, leading to a new turn in her life

Image: KBS2

My Lovely Boxer

The series unfolds at Ihwawon Inn, a unique guest house where owners and mysterious guests join forces to find Lee Seol, who went missing 13 years ago

Image: SBS TV

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Hwang Do Hee, a corporate image strategist runs for the mayor of Seoul with Oh Kyung Sook, a human rights lawyer supporting her

Image: Netflix

Queenmaker

The K-drama follows the journey of Go Ah In as she becomes the first female executive member at a major advertising agency

Image: JTBC

Agency

The series follows a mysterious figure called Gaetal, who conducts text message surveys to decide whether to execute evil criminals based on public opinion.

Image: SBS TV

The Killing Vote

