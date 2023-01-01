Underrated K-dramas of 2023
The series follows Oh Ha Ra, a renowned divorce lawyer, and her ex-husband Goo Eun Beom, also a talented lawyer. After their divorce, they become colleagues at the same law firm
Image : ENA
Strangers Again
This series is a comedic investigative drama about a taxi driver who fulfills the final wishes of ghosts
Image: ENA
Delivery Man
Lies Hidden in My Garden follows the tale of Moon Joo Ran, a woman whose perfectly constructed life is disrupted by an odd odor in her backyard.
Image: ENA
Lies Hidden in My Garden
This high-teen romance explores cellular memory as two best friends, Go Yoo and Go Joon Hee, become more similar after a kidney transplant and both fall for a transfer student, Han So Yeon
Image: TVING
All That We Loved
A man on a quest to find the truth behind a series of murders and a woman determined to prevent her parents' marriage discover that their goals are intertwined
Image: KBS2
My Perfect Stranger
The series follows a female boxing star who disappeared for three years and encounters a ruthless agent involved in sports match-fixing, leading to a new turn in her life
Image: KBS2
My Lovely Boxer
The series unfolds at Ihwawon Inn, a unique guest house where owners and mysterious guests join forces to find Lee Seol, who went missing 13 years ago
Image: SBS TV
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse
Hwang Do Hee, a corporate image strategist runs for the mayor of Seoul with Oh Kyung Sook, a human rights lawyer supporting her
Image: Netflix
Queenmaker
The K-drama follows the journey of Go Ah In as she becomes the first female executive member at a major advertising agency
Image: JTBC
Agency
The series follows a mysterious figure called Gaetal, who conducts text message surveys to decide whether to execute evil criminals based on public opinion.
Image: SBS TV
The Killing Vote