Underrated K-pop group SEVENTEEN songs
Highlight beams with vibrant melodies and uplifting beats, echoing the group's dynamic energy and infectious charm, leaving listeners dazzled by its brilliance
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Highlight:
Ah! Love exudes warmth and nostalgia, with soothing vocals and gentle harmonies that evoke tender emotions, wrapping listeners in a comforting embrace
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Ah! Love:
Fast Pace races with exhilarating rhythms and electrifying vocals, propelling listeners on a high-speed journey filled with excitement and adrenaline-fueled thrills
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Fast Pace:
Hit Song delivers a catchy hook and addictive beats, embodying SEVENTEEN's signature style and infectious energy, destined to become a fan favorite
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Hit Song:
Let Me Hear You Say ignites the dance floor with its pulsating rhythms and irresistible groove, encouraging listeners to lose themselves in the music's euphoric embrace
Let Me Hear You Say:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
I Don’t Know captivates with its melodic charm and heartfelt lyrics, expressing the uncertainties of love with sincerity and vulnerability, resonating deeply with listeners
I Don’t Know:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Network Love intertwines sleek vocals with sleek production, painting a picture of modern romance in the digital age, where connections transcend physical boundaries
Network Love:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
I Wish:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
I Wish shimmers with dreamy melodies and wistful lyrics, evoking a sense of longing and hope, as SEVENTEEN yearns for brighter tomorrows
24H pulses with infectious energy and pulsating beats, capturing the excitement and urgency of love that transcends time, enveloping listeners in its irresistible allure
24H:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Ash casts a spell with its haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, delving into themes of loss and longing, leaving an indelible mark on the soul
Ash:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.