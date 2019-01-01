Heading 3

March 02, 2024

Underrated K-pop Groups You Need to Stan

Unique fusion of rock and K-pop, known for powerful vocals and dark themes. 

Image:  SONY MUSIC KOREA

Dreamcatcher

Concept kings with innovative themes, impressive choreography, and strong vocals. 

Image:  Jellyfish Entertainment.

VIXX

Whimsical aesthetics, charming concepts, and ethereal music. 

Image:  WM Entertainment.

Oh My Girl

Multitalented group showcasing dynamic performances and versatile music styles. 

Pentagon

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

Vibrant visuals, sophisticated electro-pop, and strong harmonization. 

GWSN (Girls in the Park)

Image:  Kiwi Media Group.

Golden Child

Image:  Woollim Entertainment.

Youthful energy, catchy melodies, and smooth choreography. 

Bold performances, addictive choreography, and confident vocals. 

Weki Meki

Image:  Fantagio Music.

Since 2019, OnlyOneOf offers a mature and unique concept. Despite their talent, they remain underrated in the K-pop scene

OnlyOneOf:

Image:  RSVP.

Rare trio VIVIZ, formerly GFRIEND members, stands out. Their EP "Various" and comeback "VERSUS" showcase their versatility

VIVIZ:

Image:  BPM Entertainment

Debuting in 2019, CIX remains underrated despite undeniable talent. Their discography and magnetic stage presence demand recognition

CIX:

Image:  C9 Entertainment.

