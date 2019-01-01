Underrated K-pop Groups You Need to Stan
Unique fusion of rock and K-pop, known for powerful vocals and dark themes.
Image: SONY MUSIC KOREA
Dreamcatcher
Concept kings with innovative themes, impressive choreography, and strong vocals.
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment.
VIXX
Whimsical aesthetics, charming concepts, and ethereal music.
Image: WM Entertainment.
Oh My Girl
Multitalented group showcasing dynamic performances and versatile music styles.
Pentagon
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Vibrant visuals, sophisticated electro-pop, and strong harmonization.
GWSN (Girls in the Park)
Image: Kiwi Media Group.
Golden Child
Image: Woollim Entertainment.
Youthful energy, catchy melodies, and smooth choreography.
Bold performances, addictive choreography, and confident vocals.
Weki Meki
Image: Fantagio Music.
Since 2019, OnlyOneOf offers a mature and unique concept. Despite their talent, they remain underrated in the K-pop scene
OnlyOneOf:
Image: RSVP.
Rare trio VIVIZ, formerly GFRIEND members, stands out. Their EP "Various" and comeback "VERSUS" showcase their versatility
VIVIZ:
Image: BPM Entertainment
Debuting in 2019, CIX remains underrated despite undeniable talent. Their discography and magnetic stage presence demand recognition
CIX:
Image: C9 Entertainment.