Underrated romance K-dramas for Valentine’s Day
Kim Dal Ri fights to save her family's art museum from bankruptcy. When Jin Moo Hak, an uneducated businessman, offers his help, romance sparks between them amidst their efforts to save the business
Image Credits- KBS2
Dali & Cocky Prince
Three grieving individuals, each having lost a loved one in a building collapse, navigate their relationships while working together to construct a replacement building
Image credits- JTBC
Just Between Lovers
Kang Bok Soo seeks revenge after being wrongly expelled, but his plans shift when he meets someone who changes his life
Image Credits- SBS TV
My Strange Hero
A rich heir, struggling with loneliness, loses his memory and learns valuable life lessons from a lively young woman from the countryside
Image Credits- MBC TV
Shopaholic Louis
A woman receives the chance to fund her college education by caring for three challenging grandsons of a wealthy man. The condition: she must avoid falling in love with any of them
Image Credits- tvN
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Exploring the lives of Incheon Airport staff, where two colleagues find love amidst the chaos
Image Credits- SBS TV
Where Stars Land
The owner of a major company, plagued by severe mysophobia, falls for a woman employed by a cleaning company who doesn't prioritize cleanliness
Image credits- JTBC
Clean With A Passion For Now
After Do Min Ik, a capable director, loses his ability to recognize faces, he relies on Jung Gal Hee, his secretary, and eventually finds himself developing feelings for her
Image Credits- SBS TV
The Secret Life of My Secretary
A romantic sports drama about a mixed doubles badminton team's journey
Image Credits- KBS 2
Love All Play
A chef opens a restaurant at the site where his twin sister vanished, only to suddenly experience unfamiliar emotions. He soon discovers he's sensing the feelings of a stranger
Image Credits- tvN
Link: Eat Love Kill
A woman with face blindness discovers the ideal companion in a humanlike hologram modeled after its brilliant creator
Image Credits- Netflix
My Holo Love