Pratyusha Dash

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Entertainment

Underrated romance K-dramas for Valentine’s Day

Kim Dal Ri fights to save her family's art museum from bankruptcy. When Jin Moo Hak, an uneducated businessman, offers his help, romance sparks between them amidst their efforts to save the business 

Image Credits- KBS2

Dali & Cocky Prince

Three grieving individuals, each having lost a loved one in a building collapse, navigate their relationships while working together to construct a replacement building

Image credits- JTBC

Just Between Lovers

Kang Bok Soo seeks revenge after being wrongly expelled, but his plans shift when he meets someone who changes his life

Image Credits- SBS TV

My Strange Hero

A rich heir, struggling with loneliness, loses his memory and learns valuable life lessons from a lively young woman from the countryside

Image Credits- MBC TV

Shopaholic Louis

A woman receives the chance to fund her college education by caring for three challenging grandsons of a wealthy man. The condition: she must avoid falling in love with any of them

Image Credits- tvN

Cinderella and the Four Knights

Exploring the lives of Incheon Airport staff, where two colleagues find love amidst the chaos

Image Credits- SBS TV

Where Stars Land

The owner of a major company, plagued by severe mysophobia, falls for a woman employed by a cleaning company who doesn't prioritize cleanliness

Image credits- JTBC 

Clean With A Passion For Now

After Do Min Ik, a capable director, loses his ability to recognize faces, he relies on Jung Gal Hee, his secretary, and eventually finds himself developing feelings for her

Image Credits- SBS TV

The Secret Life of My Secretary

A romantic sports drama about a mixed doubles badminton team's journey

Image Credits- KBS 2

Love All Play

A chef opens a restaurant at the site where his twin sister vanished, only to suddenly experience unfamiliar emotions. He soon discovers he's sensing the feelings of a stranger

Image Credits- tvN

Link: Eat Love Kill

A woman with face blindness discovers the ideal companion in a humanlike hologram modeled after its brilliant creator

Image Credits- Netflix

My Holo Love

