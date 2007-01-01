Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 20, 2023

Entertainment

Underrated thriller K-dramas to watch

A petrochemical factory's sinkhole releases a mysterious black fog, transforming people into bizarre figures. Those unaffected strive to survive amidst the ensuing chaos

Image Credits- OCN, tvN

Dark Hole

A police officer sacrifices everything dear to him in his pursuit to dismantle a nationwide criminal organization

Image Credits- OCN

Rugal

A seasoned profiler, returning from seclusion, partners with a rookie detective to solve a string of serial murders that tragically involve the profiler's fiancée

Image Credits- OCN

Tell Me What You Saw

Detective Park Gwang Ho time-travels while pursuing a serial killer through a mysterious tunnel. He discovers that the culprit continues their crimes in the new time period, targeting fresh victims

Image Credits- OCN

Tunnel

Detective Han Tae Joo wakes up in the year 1988 after an accident, where he's tasked with leading a serial murder investigation. While solving the case, he tries to find a way back home

Image Credits- OCN

Life On Mars

A high school boy falls from a building, slipping into a coma. A detective and his school teacher join forces to unravel the mystery behind the incident

Image Credits- SBS TV

Nobody Knows 

In 2007, a female alien named Byul lands on Earth and becomes part of the Kim family. When Kim Kyu Chul, the family's head, goes missing along with Byul, his sons embark on a quest for answers

Image Credits- tvN

Circle

Ten individuals from diverse backgrounds journey back in time to pursue a perfect life. Yet, strange cases unfold, introducing unexpected twists to their destinies

Image Credits- MBC TV

365: Repeat The Year

The series narrates the tale of a countryside detective seeking revenge on behalf of his younger brother

Image Credits- ENA

Longing For You

Child counselor Cha Woo Kyung's life takes a drastic turn when a car accident involving a child leads her to work with detective Kang Ji Hun on solving a serial killer case and uncovering her past mysteries

Image Credits- MBC TV

Children Of Nobody

