Underrated thriller K-dramas to watch
A petrochemical factory's sinkhole releases a mysterious black fog, transforming people into bizarre figures. Those unaffected strive to survive amidst the ensuing chaos
Image Credits- OCN, tvN
Dark Hole
A police officer sacrifices everything dear to him in his pursuit to dismantle a nationwide criminal organization
Image Credits- OCN
Rugal
A seasoned profiler, returning from seclusion, partners with a rookie detective to solve a string of serial murders that tragically involve the profiler's fiancée
Image Credits- OCN
Tell Me What You Saw
Detective Park Gwang Ho time-travels while pursuing a serial killer through a mysterious tunnel. He discovers that the culprit continues their crimes in the new time period, targeting fresh victims
Image Credits- OCN
Tunnel
Detective Han Tae Joo wakes up in the year 1988 after an accident, where he's tasked with leading a serial murder investigation. While solving the case, he tries to find a way back home
Image Credits- OCN
Life On Mars
A high school boy falls from a building, slipping into a coma. A detective and his school teacher join forces to unravel the mystery behind the incident
Image Credits- SBS TV
Nobody Knows
In 2007, a female alien named Byul lands on Earth and becomes part of the Kim family. When Kim Kyu Chul, the family's head, goes missing along with Byul, his sons embark on a quest for answers
Image Credits- tvN
Circle
Ten individuals from diverse backgrounds journey back in time to pursue a perfect life. Yet, strange cases unfold, introducing unexpected twists to their destinies
Image Credits- MBC TV
365: Repeat The Year
The series narrates the tale of a countryside detective seeking revenge on behalf of his younger brother
Image Credits- ENA
Longing For You
Child counselor Cha Woo Kyung's life takes a drastic turn when a car accident involving a child leads her to work with detective Kang Ji Hun on solving a serial killer case and uncovering her past mysteries
Image Credits- MBC TV
Children Of Nobody