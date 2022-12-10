Heading 3
Unexpectedly popular 2022 K-dramas
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong’s love story became a viral discussion with each episode.
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Image: SBS
Cheer Up
Although ongoing, the show is seeing massive favor from the viewers.
Image: ENA
Park Eun Bin’s take on an autistic lawyer and her love angle with Kang Tae Oh went viral.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: tvN
Loosely based on an already popular novel, it took the K-dramaland by storm!
Little Women
Image: JTBC
The perfect slice of life program to have released this year!
My Liberation Notes
Image: MBC
A suicide prevention squad made up of a newbie human and grim reapers, it had us hooked.
Tomorrow
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
The Hong sisters did not disappoint with their long awaited comeback.
While Korean zombie shows have had a strong hold for years now, this one offered many new things.
All of Us Are Dead
Image: Netflix
Image: Watcha
This Korean BL has become viral in ways that are unprecedented, opening a new door for others!
Semantic Error
Image: tvN
Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk offered realism with young love in this one!
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lee Min Ho’s memorable K-drama roles