Unexpectedly popular 2022 K-dramas

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong’s love story became a viral discussion with each episode.

Business Proposal

Image: SBS

Cheer Up

Although ongoing, the show is seeing massive favor from the viewers.

Image: ENA

Park Eun Bin’s take on an autistic lawyer and her love angle with Kang Tae Oh went viral.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image: tvN

Loosely based on an already popular novel, it took the K-dramaland by storm!

Little Women

Image: JTBC

The perfect slice of life program to have released this year!

My Liberation Notes

Image: MBC

A suicide prevention squad made up of a newbie human and grim reapers, it had us hooked.

Tomorrow

Image: tvN

Alchemy of Souls

The Hong sisters did not disappoint with their long awaited comeback.

While Korean zombie shows have had a strong hold for years now, this one offered many new things.

All of Us Are Dead

Image: Netflix

Image: Watcha

This Korean BL has become viral in ways that are unprecedented, opening a new door for others!

Semantic Error

Image: tvN

Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk offered realism with young love in this one!

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

