Unique jobs in K-drama
The drama explores the life of a food researcher in a development team, focusing on creating and testing new recipes and checking nutritional values before their market release
Image Credits- SBS TV
Business Proposal - Food Researcher
Yang Se Jong is a multimedia set designer who handcrafts scale models of sets, enjoying the creative therapeutic aspect of the process
Image Credits- SBS TV
30 But 17- Set Designer
Has watching K-dramas ever made you think, I would love to do that for a living? Then being a K-drama writer is the job for you. But it doesn’t come as easy as shown by Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee) in the show
Image Credits- JTBC
Be Melodramatic - K-drama Writer
As an art curator, Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young)’s responsibilities are diverse and engaging, from curating exhibitions to managing archives and libraries she does it all
Image credits- tvN
Her Private Life - Art Curator
Mo Gun (Jang Ki Young), a genius composer and CEO in the video game music industry, provides a BTS look at his creative process, composing music from scratch and placing it in games
Image credits- tvN
Search: WWW- Video Game Music Producer
A sound director is in charge of sound creation, planning, and production for various media, enhancing and balancing the audio to create a top-notch listening experience
Image credits- tvN
Another Miss Oh- Sound Director
Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung) does the task of managing the public image of celebrities and handling PR work for the company as a celebrity manager. Although fun, this job has its own stressful times
Image credits- tvN
Shooting Stars- Celebrity Manager
Much of Won Jin Ah and Rowoon’s work involves visiting department stores and experimenting with new makeup products. It's a dream job for any makeup lover
Image credits-JTBC
She Would Never Know- Cosmetic Brand Marketer
Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik) is the CEO of Ainsoft, a video gaming company, where Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) dreams of becoming a game developer. It includes everything from the creation of the game to adding characters- everything!
Image credits- JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon- Game Developer
Oh Mi Joo ( Shin Se Kyung) works as a movie translator, translating Korean subtitles into English. Her role also involves helping the cast and crew with English phrases, perfect for a movie lover!
Image credits- JTBC
Run On- Subtitle Translator