Pratyusha Dash

November 6, 2023

Entertainment

Unique jobs in K-drama

The drama explores the life of a food researcher in a development team, focusing on creating and testing new recipes and checking nutritional values before their market release

Image Credits-  SBS TV

Business Proposal - Food Researcher

Yang Se Jong is a multimedia set designer who handcrafts scale models of sets, enjoying the creative therapeutic aspect of the process

Image Credits- SBS TV

30 But 17- Set Designer 

Has watching K-dramas ever made you think, I would love to do that for a living? Then being a K-drama writer is the job for you. But it doesn’t come as easy as shown by Im Jin Joo (Chun Woo Hee) in the show

Image Credits- JTBC

Be Melodramatic - K-drama Writer

As an art curator, Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young)’s responsibilities are diverse and engaging, from curating exhibitions to managing archives and libraries she does it all

Image credits- tvN

Her Private Life - Art Curator 

Mo Gun (Jang Ki Young), a genius composer and CEO in the video game music industry, provides a BTS look at his creative process, composing music from scratch and placing it in games

Image credits- tvN

Search: WWW- Video Game Music Producer

A sound director is in charge of sound creation, planning, and production for various media, enhancing and balancing the audio to create a top-notch listening experience

Image credits- tvN

Another Miss Oh- Sound Director

Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung) does the task of managing the public image of celebrities and handling PR work for the company as a celebrity manager. Although fun, this job has its own stressful times

Image credits- tvN

Shooting Stars- Celebrity Manager

Much of Won Jin Ah and Rowoon’s work involves visiting department stores and experimenting with new makeup products. It's a dream job for any makeup lover

Image credits-JTBC 

She Would Never Know- Cosmetic Brand Marketer

Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik) is the CEO of Ainsoft, a video gaming company, where Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) dreams of becoming a game developer. It includes everything from the creation of the game to adding characters- everything!

Image credits- JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon- Game Developer

Oh Mi Joo ( Shin Se Kyung) works as a movie translator, translating Korean subtitles into English. Her role also involves helping the cast and crew with English phrases, perfect for a movie lover!

Image credits-  JTBC

Run On- Subtitle Translator 

