Unique K-pop boy group lightstick names
BTS has its iconic lightstick named after BTS' dedicated fanbase, ARMY
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS- ARMY Bomb
GOT7's lightstick is affectionately known as Ahgabong, which means "Ahgase stick" in Korean, referring to their fans, Ahgases
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7- Ahgabong
EXO's lightstick has two names: Pharynx, the official name (human esophagus), and Eribong, which is the preferred and commonly used name among fans. Eri is derived from the EXO-L fan community nickname, while Bongs signifies Light
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO- Pharynx
The lightstick, a fusion of light and destiny, represents the strong connection between ATEEZ and their fanbase, ATINY
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ - Lightiny
The Light Band, unlike a traditional lightstick, is essentially a wristwatch. It was designed to free fans' hands during concerts, enabling them to fully enjoy and cheer without any restrictions
Image: JYP Entertainment
DAY6- Light band
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's lightstick is named after their fandom, Carats, and features SEVENTEEN’s official colors
SEVENTEEN- Carat Bong
Nachimbong is their official lightstick. It is a play on the Korean word for compass (nachimban) and the word rod (bong)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids- Nachimbong
The Korean word for lightstick, eungwonbong, originally had the circular character "ㅇ" for eung. NCT's lightstick, known for its square shape, replaced "ㅇ" with "ㅁ," changing eung to meum
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT- Meumwonbong
Bandit comes from banditbul, the Korean word for firefly. Ren used it in his storybook to affectionately refer to their fans, L.O.Λ.E, as pink fireflies because the lightstick's pink bulb resembles a firefly in the dark
Image: Pledis Entertainment
NU’EST- Banditbong
INNER CIRCLE, WINNER's fans, boast a trophy-like light stick with the WINNER logo that exudes a galaxy-like blue-purple glow, admired by other fandoms
Image: YG Entertainment
Winner- I.C. Stick