Pratyusha Dash

september 21 2023

Entertainment

Unique K-pop boy group lightstick names

BTS has its iconic lightstick named after BTS' dedicated fanbase, ARMY

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS- ARMY Bomb

GOT7's lightstick is affectionately known as Ahgabong, which means "Ahgase stick" in Korean, referring to their fans, Ahgases

Image: JYP Entertainment 

GOT7- Ahgabong

EXO's lightstick has two names: Pharynx, the official name (human esophagus), and Eribong, which is the preferred and commonly used name among fans. Eri is derived from the EXO-L fan community nickname, while Bongs signifies Light

Image: SM Entertainment 

EXO- Pharynx

The lightstick, a fusion of light and destiny, represents the strong connection between ATEEZ and their fanbase, ATINY

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ - Lightiny

The Light Band, unlike a traditional lightstick, is essentially a wristwatch. It was designed to free fans' hands during concerts, enabling them to fully enjoy and cheer without any restrictions

Image: JYP Entertainment 

DAY6- Light band

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's lightstick is named after their fandom, Carats, and features SEVENTEEN’s official colors

SEVENTEEN- Carat Bong

Nachimbong is their official lightstick. It is a play on the Korean word for compass (nachimban) and the word rod (bong)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids- Nachimbong

The Korean word for lightstick, eungwonbong, originally had the circular character "ㅇ" for eung. NCT's lightstick, known for its square shape, replaced "ㅇ" with "ㅁ," changing eung to meum

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT- Meumwonbong

Bandit comes from banditbul, the Korean word for firefly. Ren used it in his storybook to affectionately refer to their fans, L.O.Λ.E, as pink fireflies because the lightstick's pink bulb resembles a firefly in the dark

Image: Pledis Entertainment

NU’EST- Banditbong

INNER CIRCLE, WINNER's fans, boast a trophy-like light stick with the WINNER logo that exudes a galaxy-like blue-purple glow, admired by other fandoms

Image: YG Entertainment

Winner- I.C. Stick

