Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's interesting
facts

October 28, 2020

The movie was earlier named 'Ae Dil' but changed to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil after Pritam's song

This film reunited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan after 14 years

Saif Ali Khan was supposed to play SRK's role but had to step out of the role due to an injury

The iconic movie Doosra Aadmi & The Fault in Our Stars inspired the movie

Karan reunited with SRK after 7 years since My Name Is Khan

Ranbir Kapoor copied Jeetendra’s famous dance steps from the title song of his film Tohfa for a scene

Karan Johar wrote the script of the film in 30 days

The movie was shot in a 55-day shoot schedule across London, Paris and Vienna

Aishwarya was earlier offered three movies by Karan before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but it had not worked out

Karan was sure of Anushka's role only after watching Band Baaja Baaraat

To know more on films,
follow Pinkvilla

 Click Here