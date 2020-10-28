Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's interesting October 28, 2020
facts
The movie was earlier named 'Ae Dil' but changed to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil after Pritam's song
This film reunited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan after 14 years
Saif Ali Khan was supposed to play SRK's role but had to step out of the role due to an injury
The iconic movie Doosra Aadmi & The Fault in Our Stars inspired the movie
Karan reunited with SRK after 7 years since My Name Is Khan
Ranbir Kapoor copied Jeetendra’s famous dance steps from the title song of his film Tohfa for a scene
Karan Johar wrote the script of the film in 30 days
The movie was shot in a 55-day shoot schedule across London, Paris and Vienna
Aishwarya was earlier offered three movies by Karan before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but it had not worked out
Karan was sure of Anushka's role only after watching Band Baaja Baaraat
