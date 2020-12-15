Unknown facts about Arshi Khan

December 15, 2020

Arshi Khan began her career with theatre acting and modelling

She has appeared in Bollywood and Tamil filmS

She was one of the participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. It gained her immense popularity

During her appearance on the show, she was Google India's second-most searched entertainer in 2017

Post her Bigg Boss stint, she appeared as a guest in the show 'Entertainment Ki Raat'
She also featured in TV serial
'Savitri Devi College & Hospital'

She also did a special guest appearance in Ishq Mein Marjawan

She had joined Indian National Congress but resigned due to professional commitments

Arshi has starred in many music videos including Bandi and Nain Nasheele

She claimed to be in a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi

