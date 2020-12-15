Unknown facts about Arshi Khan December 15, 2020
Arshi Khan began her career with theatre acting and modelling
She has appeared in Bollywood and Tamil filmS
She was one of the participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. It gained her immense popularity
During her appearance on the show, she was Google India's second-most searched entertainer in 2017
Post her Bigg Boss stint, she appeared as a guest in the show 'Entertainment Ki Raat'
She also featured in TV serial
'Savitri Devi College & Hospital'
She also did a special guest appearance in Ishq Mein Marjawan
She had joined Indian National Congress but resigned due to professional commitments
Arshi has starred in many music videos including Bandi and Nain Nasheele
She claimed to be in a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi
For more updates on Arshi Khan,
follow PINKVILLA