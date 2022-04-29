Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 30, 2022

Unknown facts about Gal Gadot

Miss Israel

Image: Getty Images

Gal Gadot won the Miss Israel beauty pageant at the age of 18. "I got in and I never thought I would win and then I won and then it scared me," she told W Magazine in 2017

Gal Gadot has been married to real estate developer Yaron Varsano since 2008. Very few of us know how Gal met the love of her llife -- in a very 'strange' party in the desert

Image: Gal Gadot Instagram

First meet with husband

A proud Israeli, Gal Gadot was a member of the Israeli Defense Force and was a trained soldier for two years

Joined Military

Image: Getty Images

A casting director asked her to audition for the role of Bond girl Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace but Gal lost her chance to be one of the Bond girls

Image: Getty Images

Auditioned for Bond girl

Image: Getty Images

Months after losing the Bond girl role, the same casting director asked her to audition for the role of Gisele in Fast & Furious. This time, she got the gig

Fast & Furious

Image: Gal Gadot Instagram

In her interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, Gal Gadot admitted that her training for the role of Wonder Woman was difficult. "It was a lot more intense [than the army] by far”

Wonder Woman training

Image: Gal Gadot Instagram

True fans of Gal Gadot know that she was hiding a massive secret while filming reshoots of Wonder Woman back in 2016. She was five months pregnant!

Pregnant while filming Wonder Woman

Image: Gal Gadot Instagram

Gal's stunt work is impressive and knows what she is doing in some of the most intense action scenes. According to Elle Australia, Gal Gadot admitted, "I enjoy doing my own stunts”

Own Stunts

Image: Gal Gadot Instagram

Gal and Yaron are parents to three girls - Alma, Maya and Daniella

Kids

Image: Gal Gadot Instagram

In October 2019, she took her career into her own hands and formed the production company Pilot Wave alongside her husband

Also a producer

