April 30, 2022
Unknown facts about Gal Gadot
Miss Israel
Gal Gadot won the Miss Israel beauty pageant at the age of 18. "I got in and I never thought I would win and then I won and then it scared me," she told W Magazine in 2017
Gal Gadot has been married to real estate developer Yaron Varsano since 2008. Very few of us know how Gal met the love of her llife -- in a very 'strange' party in the desert
First meet with husband
A proud Israeli, Gal Gadot was a member of the Israeli Defense Force and was a trained soldier for two years
Joined Military
A casting director asked her to audition for the role of Bond girl Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace but Gal lost her chance to be one of the Bond girls
Auditioned for Bond girl
Months after losing the Bond girl role, the same casting director asked her to audition for the role of Gisele in Fast & Furious. This time, she got the gig
Fast & Furious
In her interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, Gal Gadot admitted that her training for the role of Wonder Woman was difficult. "It was a lot more intense [than the army] by far”
Wonder Woman training
True fans of Gal Gadot know that she was hiding a massive secret while filming reshoots of Wonder Woman back in 2016. She was five months pregnant!
Pregnant while filming Wonder Woman
Gal's stunt work is impressive and knows what she is doing in some of the most intense action scenes. According to Elle Australia, Gal Gadot admitted, "I enjoy doing my own stunts”
Own Stunts
Gal and Yaron are parents to three girls - Alma, Maya and Daniella
Kids
In October 2019, she took her career into her own hands and formed the production company Pilot Wave alongside her husband
Also a producer
