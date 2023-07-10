Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUly 10, 2023
Unknown facts about Indian celebs
The actress attended Harvard University for three months where she studied Microcomputers and Information Technology
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Her role in 'O Kadhal Kanmani' was first offered to Alia Bhatt but was dropped because she cannot speak Tamil
Nithya Menen
Image: Nithya Menen's Instagram
The actor has a phobia of riding horses
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Bollywood's best dancer was diagnosed with scoliosis & rheumatism of the knees at 21
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan's instagram
Anushka Sharma was classmates with Sakshi Dhoni when she briefly attended St. Mary's School, Margherita, Assam
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma's instagram
The actor believes that the number '555' brings good luck due to which all his car's registration numbers include a combination of these numbers
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's instagram
She is a national-level golf player and has played for the Nationals
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram
The actress is very fond of reptiles, and she owns a pet python
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen's instagram
The actor's real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja
Dhanush
Image:Dhanush's instagram
The actor was trained to fly the American F-16 Super Viper for his role as a fighter pilot for 'Mausam'
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
