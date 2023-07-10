Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUly 10, 2023

Unknown facts about Indian celebs 

The actress attended Harvard University for three months where she studied Microcomputers and Information Technology

Kareena Kapoor 

 Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Her role in 'O Kadhal Kanmani' was first offered to Alia Bhatt but was dropped because she cannot speak Tamil 

Nithya Menen

 Image: Nithya Menen's Instagram 

The actor has a phobia of riding horses

Shah Rukh Khan

 Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Bollywood's best dancer was diagnosed with scoliosis & rheumatism of the knees at 21

Hrithik Roshan

 Image: Hrithik Roshan's instagram

Anushka Sharma was classmates with Sakshi Dhoni when she briefly attended St. Mary's School, Margherita, Assam

Anushka Sharma

 Image: Anushka Sharma's instagram

The actor believes that the number '555' brings good luck due to which all his car's registration numbers include a combination of these numbers

Shah Rukh Khan

 Image: Shah Rukh Khan's instagram

She is a national-level golf player and has played for the Nationals

Rakul Preet Singh

 Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram 

The actress is very fond of reptiles, and she owns a pet python

Sushmita Sen

 Image: Sushmita Sen's instagram

The actor's real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

Dhanush

 Image:Dhanush's instagram

The actor was trained to fly the American F-16 Super Viper for his role as a fighter pilot for 'Mausam'

Shahid Kapoor

 Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

