Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 07, 2022
Heading 3
Unknown facts about Jared Leto
First-ever role
Image: Getty Images
Jared Leto's first-ever on-screen role was in the 1992 short-lived television show, Camp Wilder
In addition to acting, Jared Leto is the main vocalist for a band he formed with his brother Shannon Leto which is called 30 Seconds to Mars
Image: Getty Images
Also a singer
Jared Leto was engaged to Cameron Diaz. He was also romantically linked with Scarlett Johansson, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan
Dating life
Image: Getty Images
Jared Leto lived on the streets of New York City to prepare for his role in the 2000 film Requiem for a Dream
Image: Getty Images
Dedicated Actor
Blade Runner 2049
Image: Getty Images
For authenticity, Jared Leto wore vision-impairing contacts throughout filming, which he claims improved his performance
Image: Getty Images
Jared Leto lived in Haiti with his mother, who he described as a hippy, and returned to volunteer following the 2010 earthquake
Volunteered in Haiti
Image: Getty Images
In March 2014, Jared Leto had bagged an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his character in the Dallas Buyers Club
Academy Award winner
Image: Getty Images
To better get acquainted with the role of his character Joker, Jared Leto delivered bizarre presents to his Suicide Squad co-stars
Jared Leto as Joker
Image: Getty Images
While filmmaking or directing, he goes under the moniker Bartholomew Cubbins. He would rather use an alias than his real name for such jobs
He goes by a pseudonym
Image: Getty Images
In a chat with The Big Ticket podcast, Jared Leto explained how an early interest in vampire lore influenced his decision to play Morbius
Loved vampires growing up
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kravis sweetest moments together