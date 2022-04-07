Entertainment

Heading 3

Unknown facts about Jared Leto

First-ever role

Jared Leto's first-ever on-screen role was in the 1992 short-lived television show, Camp Wilder

In addition to acting, Jared Leto is the main vocalist for a band he formed with his brother Shannon Leto which is called 30 Seconds to Mars

Also a singer

Jared Leto was engaged to Cameron Diaz. He was also romantically linked with Scarlett Johansson, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan

Dating life

Jared Leto lived on the streets of New York City to prepare for his role in the 2000 film Requiem for a Dream

Dedicated Actor

Blade Runner 2049

For authenticity, Jared Leto wore vision-impairing contacts throughout filming, which he claims improved his performance

Jared Leto lived in Haiti with his mother, who he described as a hippy, and returned to volunteer following the 2010 earthquake

Volunteered in Haiti

In March 2014, Jared Leto had bagged an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his character in the Dallas Buyers Club

Academy Award winner

To better get acquainted with the role of his character Joker, Jared Leto delivered bizarre presents to his Suicide Squad co-stars

Jared Leto as Joker

While filmmaking or directing, he goes under the moniker Bartholomew Cubbins. He would rather use an alias than his real name for such jobs

He goes by a pseudonym

In a chat with The Big Ticket podcast, Jared Leto explained how an early interest in vampire lore influenced his decision to play Morbius

Loved vampires growing up

