Heading 3
Unknown facts about Kim Kardashian
Itisha Arya
JULY 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Besides her controversial tape, the Kardashians’ rise to fame was largely thanks to Kim’s pal Paris Hilton. But not many people know that she was actually Paris’ wardrobe helper
Celebrity Stylist
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Unlike regular folks, this popular celeb doesn’t fear bees and would even hold and play with them when she was younger. Plus, she’s never been stung
Passion for Bees
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim jumped out of a plane skydiving when she was 20 years old and is now afraid of heights
Afraid of Heights
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim loves going on vacation on the beach. However, she only goes to the beach when lighting is the most flattering to avoid casting unappealing light on her cellulite
Beach girl
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim is officially a billionaire. According to Forbes, the star’s net worth soared from USD 780 million to USD 1 billion in just six months in 2021 and it’s all thanks to her two businesses
Billionaire
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Not shocking coming from the contour queen, Kim believes that the “worst thing on the planet” is when women’s foundation is “too light”
Hates the most
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
If you plan on cooking a meal for her, make sure your menu is rid of cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese and red velvet. She absolutely despises them
Hates red velvet
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
After Elizabeth Taylor’s death, Kim spent USD 65,000 on jewelry at Taylor’s estate sale and nearly bought her house, as well
Elizabeth Taylor’s fan
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
We all have regrets, but Kim’s comes in the form of her 2011 cringe-worthy single, Jam (Turn It Up)
Released a Song
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
According to the Insta-Queen herself, Kim sleeps with her eyes slightly open and it “scares the s**t out of people.”
Funny Way of Sleeping
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sadie Sink's Stranger Things clicks