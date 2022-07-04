Heading 3

Unknown facts about Kim Kardashian

Itisha Arya

JULY 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Besides her controversial tape, the Kardashians’ rise to fame was largely thanks to Kim’s pal Paris Hilton. But not many people know that she was actually Paris’ wardrobe helper

Celebrity Stylist

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Unlike regular folks, this popular celeb doesn’t fear bees and would even hold and play with them when she was younger. Plus, she’s never been stung

Passion for Bees

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim jumped out of a plane skydiving when she was 20 years old and is now afraid of heights

Afraid of Heights

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim loves going on vacation on the beach. However, she only goes to the beach when lighting is the most flattering to avoid casting unappealing light on her cellulite

Beach girl

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim is officially a billionaire. According to Forbes, the star’s net worth soared from USD 780 million to USD 1 billion in just six months in 2021 and it’s all thanks to her two businesses

Billionaire

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Not shocking coming from the contour queen, Kim believes that the “worst thing on the planet” is when women’s foundation is “too light”

Hates the most

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

If you plan on cooking a meal for her, make sure your menu is rid of cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese and red velvet. She absolutely despises them

Hates red velvet

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

After Elizabeth Taylor’s death, Kim spent USD 65,000 on jewelry at Taylor’s estate sale and nearly bought her house, as well

Elizabeth Taylor’s fan

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

We all have regrets, but Kim’s comes in the form of her 2011 cringe-worthy single, Jam (Turn It Up)

Released a Song

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

According to the Insta-Queen herself, Kim sleeps with her eyes slightly open and it “scares the s**t out of people.”

Funny Way of Sleeping

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sadie Sink's Stranger Things clicks

Click Here