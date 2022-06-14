Heading 3
Unknown facts about Kylie Jenner
Itisha Arya
JUNE 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
This one may leave you feeling super confused. She may have built a lip kit empire, but believe it or not, the beauty queen doesn’t actually like to wear make-up on a daily basis
Not a make-up fan
Image: Getty Images
At just 21-years-old, Kylie was dubbed richest in the game thanks to her multiple business projects including her Cosmetic and Skin lines, as well as high-paid Instagram posts
Youngest Billionaire
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have both outed Kylie as the messiest in the family on The Ellen Show
Messiest
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Shockingly, Kylie doesn’t look up-to big sister, Kim but is actually inspired by singer, Lady Gaga
Role Model
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Less than three weeks after getting her license, the Insta-Queen was in a car crash. Just a few months later, Kylie also managed to get a speeding ticket
Terrible Driver
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie’s go-to product is coconut oil; she uses the all-natural ingredient as a low-cost way to get sparkling white teeth
Coconut Oil
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
If it takes you 100 times to take a decent selfie- don’t worry, you’re not alone! Kylie revealed that it takes her about 500 pictures before she captures the perfect shot
Perfect shot
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
The fashionista may seem like she enjoys the hustle and bustle of a big city, but the young-Jenner revealed in her recent series that she wants to own a farm
Own a Farm
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
It’s no secret that she’s a fan of junk food with an enviable metabolism that most girls would kill for. Surprisingly, although she loves chocolate, she hates chocolate cake
Hates chocolate cake
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Although Kylie comes across as super-confident; she revealed on Season 12 of KUWTK that she has major anxiety and feels like she’s not supposed to be famous
Hates being famous
