Unknown facts about Lilibet Diana
Itisha Arya
JUNE 07, 2022
Lilibet shares a middle name with Charlotte Diana, Lilibet’s only female first cousin and the daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate
Connection with Princess Charlotte
As per PEOPLE, Prince Harry while chatting with a group of schoolchildren met a girl named Lily. He asked her mother how she spelled her daughter’s name before moving down the line
Prince Harry's name hint
When they sat down for an interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan first shared the sex of their second child and said this baby would be their last
Only girl
She is eighth in line to the royal throne. Coming in just behind her brother, Lili has a place in the line of succession despite her parents stepping down
Eighth in line
A lifelong feminist, Meghan must have loved that her local Santa Barbara Hospital which is founded by women helped her birth Lilibet
Hospital founded by women
Like with any royal baby, Prince Harry and Meghan made sure that the Queen was one of the first to find out that baby Lili was here
Good relationship with the Queen
The Sussexes' kids would only be called Princess and Prince when Prince Charles becomes king and they become the grandchildren of a monarch
Won't be called a 'Princess'
Prince Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they have a good relationship with the Queen, telling in an interview with Oprah that they make their kids Facetime with her regularly
Facetimes with Queen
