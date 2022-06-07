Heading 3

Unknown facts about Lilibet Diana

Itisha Arya

JUNE 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Lilibet shares a middle name with Charlotte Diana, Lilibet’s only female first cousin and the daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate

Connection with Princess Charlotte

Image: Getty Images

As per PEOPLE, Prince Harry while chatting with a group of schoolchildren met a girl named Lily. He asked her mother how she spelled her daughter’s name before moving down the line

Prince Harry's name hint

Image: Getty Images

When they sat down for an interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan first shared the sex of their second child and said this baby would be their last

Only girl

Image: Getty Images

She is eighth in line to the royal throne. Coming in just behind her brother, Lili has a place in the line of succession despite her parents stepping down

Eighth in line

Image: Getty Images

A lifelong feminist, Meghan must have loved that her local Santa Barbara Hospital which is founded by women helped her birth Lilibet

Hospital founded by women

Image: Getty Images

Like with any royal baby, Prince Harry and Meghan made sure that the Queen was one of the first to find out that baby Lili was here

Good relationship with the Queen

Image: Getty Images

The Sussexes' kids would only be called Princess and Prince when Prince Charles becomes king and they become the grandchildren of a monarch

Won't be called a 'Princess'

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they have a good relationship with the Queen, telling in an interview with Oprah that they make their kids Facetime with her regularly

Facetimes with Queen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Queen's Platinum Jubilee Best PHOTOS

Click Here