Heading 3

 Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 05, 2023

Unknown facts about Myra Rampal

Image- Arjun Rampal’s Instagram 

Arjun Rampal's daughter, Myra Rampal, recently appeared on the runway for the first time at the luxury brand Dior's event, and the actor has now expressed his pride in her

Runway Debut

Image- Arjun Rampal’s Instagram

Today my gorgeous little princess walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star 💫

Arjun Rampal’s caption

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia, a former Femina Miss India and supermodel, are the parents of Myra Rampal

Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram

Parents

Myra Rampal's Instagram account is accessible to the public, giving a glimpse into her fashion sense and personality. She has 40.7K followers on the platform

Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram

Instagram following

Image- Myras.canvas’s Instagram

Art account

In addition to her public Instagram account, Myra Rampal has a separate account named @myras.canvas, which is focused on showcasing her artistic pursuits

In an interview with India Today last year, Arjun said, "I am glad and blessed to have my two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. They are the strongest support system in my life. And I am very proud of them and the way they have grown into such lovely women now."

Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram

Arjun’s bond

Horse riding is one of Myra Rampal's hobbies

Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram

Hobbies

Myra is an animal lover

Image- Mehr Jesia’s Instagram

Animal lover

At the fashion event, Myra Rampal continued her mother's legacy by making her debut on the Dior runway

Video- Mehr Jesia’s Instagram

Legacy

Myra Rampal started her modelling career only a year ago, and since then, her fashion-forward looks on Instagram have attracted a lot of attention

Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram

Modelling career

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here