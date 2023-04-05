APRIL 05, 2023

Arjun Rampal's daughter, Myra Rampal, recently appeared on the runway for the first time at the luxury brand Dior's event, and the actor has now expressed his pride in her
Runway Debut
Image- Arjun Rampal’s Instagram
Today my gorgeous little princess walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star 💫
Arjun Rampal’s caption
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia, a former Femina Miss India and supermodel, are the parents of Myra Rampal
Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram
Parents
Myra Rampal's Instagram account is accessible to the public, giving a glimpse into her fashion sense and personality. She has 40.7K followers on the platform
Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram
Instagram following
Image- Myras.canvas’s Instagram
Art account
In addition to her public Instagram account, Myra Rampal has a separate account named @myras.canvas, which is focused on showcasing her artistic pursuits
In an interview with India Today last year, Arjun said, "I am glad and blessed to have my two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. They are the strongest support system in my life. And I am very proud of them and the way they have grown into such lovely women now."
Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram
Arjun’s bond
Horse riding is one of Myra Rampal's hobbies
Image- Myra Rampal’s Instagram
Hobbies
Myra is an animal lover
Image- Mehr Jesia’s Instagram
Animal lover
At the fashion event, Myra Rampal continued her mother's legacy by making her debut on the Dior runway
Video- Mehr Jesia’s Instagram
Legacy
Myra Rampal started her modelling career only a year ago, and since then, her fashion-forward looks on Instagram have attracted a lot of attention