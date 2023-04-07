APRIL 07, 2023
Unknown Facts about Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya is the daughter of Shweta Nanda and Nikhil Nanda and the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She has one sibling, Agastya Nanda who is all set to make his Bollywood debut
Introduction
She studied at Fordham University, New York, and graduated with an undergraduate degree in Digital Technology
Education
She is the founder of Project Naveli which is a non-profit initiative working to provide women with resources & opportunities to allow for social and economic independence
Entrepreneur
She is also the co-founder and CEO of Aara Health and their vision is to use technology to build a global & reliable end-to-end products & services platform for women's health & wellness
Multiple ventures
Podcaster
She has a podcast on Spotify, ‘What the hell Navya’, where she, her mom Shweta Nanda and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan discuss problems faced by women in day-to-day life
She loves rap music and makes playlists for her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan as well
Bond with Big B
She interned at Ogilvy and Mather, one of the world's biggest advertising agencies as she wanted to explore her creative side
Creative
She does not see acting as her career path as she has no interest in the field and is not passionate about acting
Not passionate about acting
She is also a big Justin Beiber fan. In one of her interviews, she said that she cried for three hours straight after seeing him perform live
Justin Bieber Fan
She is related to the famous Kapoor family through her paternal side
Related to the Kapoors
