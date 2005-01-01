Unknown facts about Park Bo Young
Tanya Saxena
Park Bo Young appeared in an award-winning short movie called Equal released in 2005 when she was in middle school
Image: tvN
Unknown appearance in a short movie
When in high school, Park Bo Young first appeared in an advertisement for Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power
Image: tvN
First TV appearance
Park Bo Young made her official debut alongside then-newcomer Lee Min Ho in Secret Campus
Official acting debut
Image: Netflix
Park Bo Young’s ankle ligaments were torn before she began shooting for the hit K-drama Strong Girl Bong Soon, but she filmed it with an ankle tape instead of cast
Image: JTBC
Ankle injury
Park Bo Young is a singer as well and has lent her soulful voice in OSTs for A Werewolf Boy, On Your Wedding Day, Oh My Ghost, Scandal Makers, and Hot Young Bloods
Park Bo Young is a singer as well
Image: tvN
Park Bo Young is a middle child, she is the second of three daughters
A middle child
Image: BH Entertainment
Park Bo Young was dubbed ‘Nation’s Little Sister’ after the huge popularity of her movie Scandal Makers in 2008
Nation’s Little Sister
Image: tvN
Many people don’t know that Park Bo Young’s father served as a special forces officer for 34 years
Her father is an ex-special forces officer
Image: tvN
Park Bo Youg revealed in a live that she has only allowed Choi Woo Shik to not call her ‘noona’ even though she is one month older, as he is technically from Canada
Her ‘friendship’ with Choi Woo Shik
Image: tvN
Click Here
Park Bo Young will be appearing in a mystery K-drama called Light Shop alongside Ju Ji Hoon and Netflix series Melo Movie alongside Choi Woo Shik
Upcoming K-dramas
Image: BH Entertainment