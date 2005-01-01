Heading 3

june 09, 2024

Entertainment

Unknown facts about Park Bo Young

Tanya Saxena

Park Bo Young appeared in an award-winning short movie called Equal released in 2005 when she was in middle school 

Image: tvN

Unknown appearance in a short movie

When in high school, Park Bo Young first appeared in an advertisement for Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power

Image: tvN

 First TV appearance 

Park Bo Young made her official debut alongside then-newcomer Lee Min Ho in Secret Campus 

  Official acting debut 

Image: Netflix

Park Bo Young’s ankle ligaments were torn before she began shooting for the hit K-drama Strong Girl Bong Soon, but she filmed it with an ankle tape instead of cast

Image: JTBC

 Ankle injury

Park Bo Young is a singer as well and has lent her soulful voice in OSTs for A Werewolf Boy, On Your Wedding Day, Oh My Ghost, Scandal Makers, and Hot Young Bloods

 Park Bo Young is a singer as well

Image: tvN

Park Bo Young is a middle child, she is the second of three daughters

A middle child

Image: BH Entertainment 

Park Bo Young was dubbed ‘Nation’s Little Sister’ after the huge popularity of her movie Scandal Makers in 2008

 Nation’s Little Sister 

Image: tvN

Many people don’t know that Park Bo Young’s father served as a special forces officer for 34 years 

Her father is an ex-special forces officer

Image: tvN

Park Bo Youg revealed in a live that she has only allowed Choi Woo Shik to not call her ‘noona’ even though she is one month older, as he is technically from Canada

Her ‘friendship’ with Choi Woo Shik

Image: tvN

Park Bo Young will be appearing in a mystery K-drama called Light Shop alongside Ju Ji Hoon and Netflix series Melo Movie alongside Choi Woo Shik

Upcoming K-dramas

Image: BH Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here