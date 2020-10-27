Unknown
facts
about
Rahul Vaidya

October 27, 2020

Rahul Vaidya is currently one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14

With his powerful opinions and bold nature, he has garnered a lot of attention

Rahul hails from a humble Maharashtrian background

He was a junior college student at Mithibai College when he entered showbiz

Rahul participated in season 1 of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'

Despite being a runner up, he became popular all over the country

Rahul won the title of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar', a singing reality show

He was the anchor for two shows 'Jhoom India' and 'Aajaa Mahi Vay.'

Rahul is enthusiastic about his health and fitness

In 2005, he released his first album Tera Intezaar

He sung the song "God Promise Dil Dola" with Shreya Ghoshal in the film Shaadi No. 1.

He is the voice behind the hit song "Be Intehaan Unplugged" from Race 2

