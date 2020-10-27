Unknown October 27, 2020
facts
about
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya is currently one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14
With his powerful opinions and bold nature, he has garnered a lot of attention
Rahul hails from a humble Maharashtrian background
He was a junior college student at Mithibai College when he entered showbiz
Rahul participated in season 1 of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'
Despite being a runner up, he became popular all over the country
Rahul won the title of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar', a singing reality show
He was the anchor for two shows 'Jhoom India' and 'Aajaa Mahi Vay.'
Rahul is enthusiastic about his health and fitness
In 2005, he released his first album Tera Intezaar
He sung the song "God Promise Dil Dola" with Shreya Ghoshal in the film Shaadi No. 1.
He is the voice behind the hit song "Be Intehaan Unplugged" from Race 2
