Unknown facts about Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman made his Bollywood debut in 1984 with the movie, Utsav where he was cast to play the lead character opposite Rekha
Shekhar Suman has appeared in over 35 Bollywood movies
Throughout Shekhar Suman’s career in the television industry, he appeared in over 10 series
Shekhar Suman has appeared as the judge of the comedy reality television series, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and then went on to judge many comedy series like Comedy Superstar and Comedy Circus
Shekhar Suman has participated in the dance reality television series, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s Season 4
Shekhar Suman made his debut in the singing industry with the music album, Kuch Khwaab Aise
Shekhar Suman has fought the Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket
Shekhar Suman has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades throughout his great career in the entertainment industry for his acting, hosting, and comedy timings on the screen
