Aditi Singh

Entertainment

February 13, 2024

Unknown facts about Sriti Jha

Sriti was born in 1986 in Begusarai, Bihar.

#1

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

She completed her schooling and graduation from New Delhi 

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

#2

She pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree from the prestigious college of Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi 

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

#3

Jha debuted on the Disney Channel in Dhoom Machao Dhoom as Malini Sharma in the year 2007

#4

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

She starred in Shaurya and Suhani, as Suhani in the year 2009 on StarPlus

#5

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

She was applauded for her role as Sudha Sharma, a split personality patient in the show Jyoti that aired on NDTV imagine

#6

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

She played Jhanvi Dobriyal in “Saubhagyavati Bhava” alongside Karanvir Bohra in 2011. She was appreciated for her role as a victim of domestic violence

#7

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

#8

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

She rose to prominence again in 2014 with the hit serial, Kumkum Bhagya. She starred in it as Pragya Mehra and became a household name. The serial went on for 5 years

She has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

#9

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

#10

Image: Sriti Jha Instagram 

She also was seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani in a small cameo

