Aditi Singh
Entertainment
February 13, 2024
Unknown facts about Sriti Jha
Sriti was born in 1986 in Begusarai, Bihar.
#1
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
She completed her schooling and graduation from New Delhi
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
#2
She pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree from the prestigious college of Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
#3
Jha debuted on the Disney Channel in Dhoom Machao Dhoom as Malini Sharma in the year 2007
#4
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
She starred in Shaurya and Suhani, as Suhani in the year 2009 on StarPlus
#5
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
She was applauded for her role as Sudha Sharma, a split personality patient in the show Jyoti that aired on NDTV imagine
#6
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
She played Jhanvi Dobriyal in “Saubhagyavati Bhava” alongside Karanvir Bohra in 2011. She was appreciated for her role as a victim of domestic violence
#7
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
#8
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
She rose to prominence again in 2014 with the hit serial, Kumkum Bhagya. She starred in it as Pragya Mehra and became a household name. The serial went on for 5 years
She has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
#9
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
#10
Image: Sriti Jha Instagram
She also was seen in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani in a small cameo
