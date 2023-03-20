Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment

MAR 20, 2023

Unknown Facts Exposed By Ranbir Kapoor 

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that he wanted to work with Aamir Khan and Kriti Sanon 

Image: Pinkvilla

Wants to work with

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that her favourite co-star is Anushka Sharma. He has worked with her in Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

Favourite Co-Star

Ranbir Kapoor was approached for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic but revealed he’d love to do Raj Kapoor’s biopic 

Image: Pinkvilla

Biopic 

Ranbir revealed one quality he likes about his wife Alia Bhatt is her ‘ability to express’

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

About Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

First Reaction

Ranbir’s first reaction after seeing daughter Raha Kapoor was ‘gratefulness’

Ranbir Kapoor said that his favourite actor from the South is Prabhas 

Image: Prabhas Instagram 

Favourite South Actor

The first picture Ranbir took of his daughter Raha was the time when he put her on Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

First Picture 

Ranbir feels he cannot do voice modulation and that is something he’d steal from Ranveer Singh 

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

Steal From Ranveer Singh

Ranbir called his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna ‘a gym rat’

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

‘A Gym Rat’

Ranbir feels he is more organised than his wife Alia Bhatt 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

More Organised 

