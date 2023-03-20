MAR 20, 2023
Unknown Facts Exposed By Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that he wanted to work with Aamir Khan and Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
Wants to work with
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor revealed that her favourite co-star is Anushka Sharma. He has worked with her in Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Favourite Co-Star
Ranbir Kapoor was approached for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic but revealed he’d love to do Raj Kapoor’s biopic
Image: Pinkvilla
Biopic
Ranbir revealed one quality he likes about his wife Alia Bhatt is her ‘ability to express’
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
About Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
First Reaction
Ranbir’s first reaction after seeing daughter Raha Kapoor was ‘gratefulness’
Ranbir Kapoor said that his favourite actor from the South is Prabhas
Image: Prabhas Instagram
Favourite South Actor
The first picture Ranbir took of his daughter Raha was the time when he put her on Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
First Picture
Ranbir feels he cannot do voice modulation and that is something he’d steal from Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Steal From Ranveer Singh
Ranbir called his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna ‘a gym rat’
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
‘A Gym Rat’
Ranbir feels he is more organised than his wife Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
More Organised
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.