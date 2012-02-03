Unknown things about
Riteish
Deshmukh

December 17, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most popular stars in the industry

The actor changed his name from Ritesh to Riteish

Apart from being a brilliant actor, he is also a professional architect

The actor holds an architectural degree from Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environment Studies

He is also the owner of an architectural and interior designing firm

He made his acting debut with the 2003 drama Tujhe Meri Kasam

Since his debut, he has been a part of many films like Heyy Babyy, Masti, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan and more

He made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with the action film Lai Bhaari

He made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi film Balak Palak

He married Genelia D'Souza on 3 February 2012

They are parents to two kids Riaan and Rahyl

For more updates on Riteish Deshmukh, follow PINKVILLA
Click Here