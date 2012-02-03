Unknown things about December 17, 2020
Riteish
Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most popular stars in the industry
The actor changed his name from Ritesh to Riteish
Apart from being a brilliant actor, he is also a professional architect
The actor holds an architectural degree from Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environment Studies
He is also the owner of an architectural and interior designing firm
He made his acting debut with the 2003 drama Tujhe Meri Kasam
Since his debut, he has been a part of many films like Heyy Babyy, Masti, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan and more
He made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with the action film Lai Bhaari
He made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi film Balak Palak
He married Genelia D'Souza on 3 February 2012
They are parents to two kids Riaan and Rahyl
