Heading 3
Unmissable beach pics of Tiger Shroff
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 1, 2022
entertainment
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Beachside up
A shirtless Tiger aced the one-hand stand like a pro.
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Red Hot
Throwback to Tiger’s beach holiday and his chiselled six-pack abs.
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Sunkissed
Tiger looked dapper in his black shorts while enjoying a sunny day by the beach.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Beach, please
Tiger looks beach ready in his printed shorts and black sunnies.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Pink it
Tiger sporting pink beach shorts is all things cute or hot, we really can’t decide.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Sundaze
Tiger flaunted his perfectly toned body in yellow shorts while enjoying by the beach on a bright sunny day.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Hot mess
Tiger is a hot mess in blue shorts sans shirt and stubble.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger dished out major superman vibes as he nailed a flying kick during his Maldivian vacay.
Superman
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Relax and chill
This picture of Tiger relaxing on a swing by the pool will compel you to pack the bags and leave for a quick vacay.
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Visual treat
A shirtless Tiger is undoubtedly a visual treat. He has sported white shorts for a cool pool sesh.