Heading 3

Unmissable beach pics of Tiger Shroff

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 1, 2022

entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Beachside up

A shirtless Tiger aced the one-hand stand like a pro. 

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Red Hot 

Throwback to Tiger’s beach holiday and his chiselled six-pack abs. 

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Sunkissed

Tiger looked dapper in his black shorts while enjoying a sunny day by the beach.

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Beach, please

Tiger looks beach ready in his printed shorts and black sunnies.

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Pink it

Tiger sporting pink beach shorts is all things cute or hot, we really can’t decide. 

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Sundaze

Tiger flaunted his perfectly toned body in yellow shorts while enjoying by the beach on a bright sunny day.

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Hot mess

Tiger is a hot mess in blue shorts sans shirt and stubble. 

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger dished out major superman vibes as he nailed a flying kick during his Maldivian vacay.

Superman 

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Relax and chill

This picture of Tiger relaxing on a swing by the pool will compel you to pack the bags and leave for a quick vacay.

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Visual treat

A shirtless Tiger is undoubtedly a visual treat. He has sported white shorts for a cool pool sesh.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here