Unmissable Instagram pics of Suhana Khan

Sneha Hiro

OCT 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Sibling love

Suhana recently dropped this picture with her brothers, Aryan Khan and AbRam and it is simply aww-dorable!

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Sunshine beauty

Suhana flaunted her perfect curves and million-dollar smile as she shared a picture from the sets of her debut film, The Archies.

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Birthday baby

The star kid turned 22 in style! She looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress.

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Desi girl

Suhana made heads turn in a red embellished saree styled with a halter neckline blouse. 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana managed to get a perfect golden hour picture! She teamed her gorgeous animal print outfit with dewy makeup.

Pose and repeat

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Model vibes

In this one, Suhana dished out major model vibes as she posed by the pool. She wore a white tank top with denim shorts

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Chic and classy

Suhana stunned in a pastel green bodycon outfit featuring a plunging neckline. We can't take our eyes off her!

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Ultimate diva

Suhana flaunted her perfectly toned body in this olive green bodycon dress while posing in a bathroom. 

Image: Suhana Khan

Sunkissed

Suhana rocked a fusion saree at a family event. The dimpled beauty looks all things pretty!

Image: Suhana Khan

Winter mornings

Suhana was seen enjoying winter mornings in a yellow sweatshirt during her college years in California.

