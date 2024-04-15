Heading 3

Entertainment

april 15, 2024

Upcoming big Tamil releases of 2024


Raayan stars Dhanush in the lead role. The actor has also written and directed the film which made it a significant project of his career. Releasing in cinemas in the second half of 2024 

Raayan

Image: IMDb

The period drama starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani is among the most exciting films of 2024. It is set to release in the second half of 2024 

Image: IMDb

Kanguva

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 marks the comeback of Kamal Haasan in his iconic role of Senapathy. The movie is announced to hit the screens on June 14 

Image: IMDb

Indian 2

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is presently in production. Rajkumar Periasamy is helming the biographical drama of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The movie is likely to be released in the second half of 2024 

Amaran

Image: IMDb

Rajinikanth is next gearing up for the release of Vettaiyan, helmed by T. Gnanavel. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2024

Vettaiyan

Image: IMDb

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan is about to be released in cinemas very soon. The movie has generated immense buzz with its teaser release

Thangalaan

Image: IMDb

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action drama, The Greatest Of All Time is set to release in cinemas on September 5 

G.O.A.T.

Image: IMDb

Ajith Kumar is next gearing up VidaaMuyarchi. The movie stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead while Magizh Thirumeni is directing the movie. It is expected to arrive in cinemas in the second half of 2024 

VidaaMuyarchi

Image: IMDb

It stars Karthi and Kriti Shetty in the lead role. The movie is directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. The makers are still deciding on the release date 

Vaa Vaathiyaar

Image: IMDb

Maharaja

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja is likely to hit the screens in May 2024, however, the makers are yet to announce the release date 

