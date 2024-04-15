Upcoming big Tamil releases of 2024

Raayan stars Dhanush in the lead role. The actor has also written and directed the film which made it a significant project of his career. Releasing in cinemas in the second half of 2024
Raayan
Image: IMDb
The period drama starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani is among the most exciting films of 2024. It is set to release in the second half of 2024
Image: IMDb
Kanguva
Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 marks the comeback of Kamal Haasan in his iconic role of Senapathy. The movie is announced to hit the screens on June 14
Image: IMDb
Indian 2
Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is presently in production. Rajkumar Periasamy is helming the biographical drama of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The movie is likely to be released in the second half of 2024
Amaran
Image: IMDb
Rajinikanth is next gearing up for the release of Vettaiyan, helmed by T. Gnanavel. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on October 2024
Vettaiyan
Image: IMDb
Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan is about to be released in cinemas very soon. The movie has generated immense buzz with its teaser release
Thangalaan
Image: IMDb
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action drama, The Greatest Of All Time is set to release in cinemas on September 5
G.O.A.T.
Image: IMDb
Ajith Kumar is next gearing up VidaaMuyarchi. The movie stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead while Magizh Thirumeni is directing the movie. It is expected to arrive in cinemas in the second half of 2024
VidaaMuyarchi
Image: IMDb
It stars Karthi and Kriti Shetty in the lead role. The movie is directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. The makers are still deciding on the release date
Vaa Vaathiyaar
Image: IMDb
Maharaja
Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram
Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja is likely to hit the screens in May 2024, however, the makers are yet to announce the release date