Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

september 01, 2023

Upcoming Biopic movies in Hindi cinema

The biographical drama of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is in the works. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, the biopic is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is scheduled to release on December 1st, 2023

Sam Bahadur

Image: IMDb 

The life journey of Legendary Cricketer Saurav Ganguly will be soon adapted into a biographical drama. The team is currently working on its script and will soon announce it officially

Saurav Ganguli

Image: IMDb 

Pinkvilla recently reported that Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan are jointly producing the biopic of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film will go on floors in 2024

Ujjwal Nikam

Image: IMDb 

Rajkumar Hirani is reportedly making the biopic of Independent India's first Cricket Captain, Lala Amarnath. The actor is in talks with Aamir Khan for the titular role

Lala Amarnath

Image: IMDb 

Another cricketer is getting a biopic film in the form of Chakda 'Xpress. Starring Anushka Sharma in the role of Jhulan Goswami, the film is currently in the post-production stage

 Chakda 'Xpress

Image: IMDb 

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed in an interview that he is writing the script of legendary filmmaker K. Asif's biopic. The director is known for giving masterpieces like Mughal-e-azam and Pakeezah

K. Asif

Images: IMDb 

Imtiaz Ali is next bringing the biopic of famous Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila to the screens. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles

Chamkila

Video: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram 

Pankaj Tripathi is headlining the biographical drama of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. The film is titled Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon

Images: IMDb 

Randeep Hooda is making his directorial debut with Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Randeep is also playing the titular role in the film

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Images: IMDb 

The biopic of legendary playback singer, Kishore Kumar is in the works. Anurag Basu is reportedly writing the script while Ranbir Kapoor is likely to get into the shoes of the singer

Kishore Kumar

Images: IMDb 

The biopic of tragedy queen Meena Kumari is on cards. Manish Malhotra is rumored to be mark his directorial debut with the film while Kriti Sanon is likely to play the lead role

 Meena Kumari

Images: IMDb 

Pinkvilla & Hindustan Times

information source

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here