Upcoming Biopic movies in Hindi cinema

The biographical drama of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is in the works. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, the biopic is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is scheduled to release on December 1st, 2023
Sam Bahadur
Image: IMDb
The life journey of Legendary Cricketer Saurav Ganguly will be soon adapted into a biographical drama. The team is currently working on its script and will soon announce it officially
Saurav Ganguli
Image: IMDb
Pinkvilla recently reported that Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan are jointly producing the biopic of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film will go on floors in 2024
Ujjwal Nikam
Image: IMDb
Rajkumar Hirani is reportedly making the biopic of Independent India's first Cricket Captain, Lala Amarnath. The actor is in talks with Aamir Khan for the titular role
Lala Amarnath
Image: IMDb
Another cricketer is getting a biopic film in the form of Chakda 'Xpress. Starring Anushka Sharma in the role of Jhulan Goswami, the film is currently in the post-production stage
Chakda 'Xpress
Image: IMDb
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed in an interview that he is writing the script of legendary filmmaker K. Asif's biopic. The director is known for giving masterpieces like Mughal-e-azam and Pakeezah
K. Asif
Images: IMDb
Imtiaz Ali is next bringing the biopic of famous Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila to the screens. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles
Chamkila
Video: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Pankaj Tripathi is headlining the biographical drama of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. The film is titled Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon
Images: IMDb
Randeep Hooda is making his directorial debut with Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Randeep is also playing the titular role in the film
Swatantra Veer Savarkar
Images: IMDb
The biopic of legendary playback singer, Kishore Kumar is in the works. Anurag Basu is reportedly writing the script while Ranbir Kapoor is likely to get into the shoes of the singer
Kishore Kumar
Images: IMDb
The biopic of tragedy queen Meena Kumari is on cards. Manish Malhotra is rumored to be mark his directorial debut with the film while Kriti Sanon is likely to play the lead role