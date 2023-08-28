Heading 3
August 28, 2023
Upcoming Bollywood Movie Sequels
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy action drama Tiger 3 is all set to release this Diwali
Tiger 3
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The third installment of quirky comedy Fukrey is scheduled to release this December 1st
Fukrey 3
Image: IMDb
The official hindi remake of Bangalore days, Yaariyan 2 is releasing on Oct 20, 2023
Yaariyan 2
Image: Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram
Starting Rajkummar Rao in lead, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is scheduled to release on February 16th, 2024
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are collaborating on cop drama, Singham Again scheduled to release on Independence day 2024
Singham 3
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead, Stree 2 is currently in production. The comedy drama is set to release on 31st August, 2024
Stree 2
Image: Amar Kaushik's Instagram
Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR starrer War 2 is all set to go on floors next year. The release date is yet to be announced
War 2
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Marking the comeback of Farhan Akhtar in direction, Don 3 stars Ranveer Singh in lead. The film is set to release in 2025
Don 3
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Bringing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together, the shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is expected to begin next year. The release date is yet to be announced
Jolly LLB 3
Image: IMDb
Moreover, Akshay Kumar is also doing three comedy flicks with Firoz Nadiadwala- Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3, and Aawara Paagal Deewana
Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3 & APD 2
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akshay Kumar and all the Housefull stars are likely to star together in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Set to release in 2024
Housefull 5
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Kartik Aaryan starrer Horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on Diwali 2024. The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
