Upcoming Bollywood Movie Sequels 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy action drama Tiger 3 is all set to release this Diwali

Tiger 3

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The third installment of quirky comedy Fukrey is scheduled to release this December 1st

 Fukrey 3

Image: IMDb

The official hindi remake of Bangalore days, Yaariyan 2 is releasing on Oct 20, 2023

Yaariyan 2

Image: Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram

Starting Rajkummar Rao in lead, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 is scheduled to release on February 16th, 2024

 Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Image: IMDb

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are collaborating on cop drama, Singham Again scheduled to release on Independence day 2024

Singham 3

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead, Stree 2 is currently in production. The comedy drama is set to release on 31st August, 2024

Stree 2

Image: Amar Kaushik's Instagram

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR starrer War 2 is all set to go on floors next year. The release date is yet to be announced

War 2

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Marking the comeback of Farhan Akhtar in direction, Don 3 stars Ranveer Singh in lead. The film is set to release in 2025

Don 3

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Bringing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together, the shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is expected to begin next year. The release date is yet to be announced

Jolly LLB 3

Image: IMDb

Moreover, Akshay Kumar is also doing three comedy flicks with Firoz Nadiadwala- Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3, and Aawara Paagal Deewana

Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3 & APD 2

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Akshay Kumar and all the Housefull stars are likely to star together in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. Set to release in 2024

Housefull 5

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Kartik Aaryan starrer Horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on Diwali 2024. The film will be directed by Anees Bazmee

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

