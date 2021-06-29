Haseen Dillruba is an upcoming mystery thriller drama movie, directed by Vinil Mathew casting Paasee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane as the lead characters, which will be releasing on July 3
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor featuring Vaani and Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead characters, which was expected to release on July 9, 2021, but has been postponed to later in 2021
Toofaan is an upcoming sports drama movie, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, casting Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, which will be releasing on July 16
Bell Bottom is an upcoming spy thriller drama movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, casting Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Akshay Kumar as the lead characters, which is expected to release in 2021
Radhe Shyam is an upcoming period romance drama movie, written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, casting Pooja Hegde and Prabhas as the lead characters, which is expected to release in 2021
Loosely based on a true story, Gangubai Kathiawadi is an upcoming biographical crime drama movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali, casting Alia Bhatt as the lead character, which is expected to release in 2021
Atrangi Re is an upcoming romantic drama movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, casting Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar as the lead characters, which is expected to release in 2021 as it has been on halt for over a couple of months
Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an upcoming social comedy movie, written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It is expected to release in 2021
Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action movie, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, casting Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda as the lead characters, which is expected to have a theatrical release in September 2021
Bhoot Police is an upcoming horror comedy movie, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, casting Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandes, Javed Jaffrey, Arjun Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan as the lead characters, which will be releasing on September 10
