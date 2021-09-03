Upcoming Bollywood sequels to wait for Sep 03, 2021
The Yash Raj banner's Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari, is all set to release on the big screen and amaze everyone
The sequel to the 2008 film 'Dostana,' which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham, is set to be released soon as Dostana 2 under the Dharma Productions banner
After the enormous success of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, its sequel is set to hit screens featuring actors Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani
Following the popularity of the previous movie, Milap Zaveri is gearing up to release Satyamev Jayate 2, starring John Abraham
Go Goa Gone, the zombie action-comedy flick from 2013, is reportedly getting a sequel. People were truly amazed by the first part
Badhaai Ho, a 2018 film, featured a unique plot and was well-received by the public. Its sequel, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is now all set to release
Tiger Shroff's debut film, ‘Heropanti’ is about to be followed by a sequel starring the actor himself
Kick 2 starring Salman Khan and Jaqueline Fernandez is reportedly set to be released at the end of this year
Ek Villain Returns, a Mohit Suri film, starring Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, will be released in 2022
Rakesh Roshan will direct the fourth installment of the 'Krrish' film series. Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role as the hero, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also appear in the sequel
