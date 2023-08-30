Upcoming events films to look out for

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming mass action flick, Jawan is a true blue Pan-India film. Starring an ensemble star cast, Jawan is all set to release on September 7th, 2023
Jawan
Image: YRF's Instagram
After giving a blockbuster film like KGF Chapter 2, director Prashant Neel is all set to bring his another action flick on September 28, 2023. Titled Salaar, the film stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaaran
Salaar
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
Lokesh Kanagaraj has become a big name after Vikram. The director is all set to bring his another gangster film, Leo on October 19, 2023. It stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in lead
Leo
Video: 7 Screen Studios' Instagram
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The spy action drama has the potential of clocking 1000 crores at the box office. Releasing this Diwali in theaters
Tiger 3
Video: YRF's Instagram
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandana, Animal carries a huge buzz around it because of its intriguing teaser and promo. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is slated for a release on December 1st, 2023
Animal
Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram
Shahrukh Khan's another film Dunki is releasing on Christmas 2023. The film has a strong buzz and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani
Dunki
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
After giving blockbusters like Bang Bang, War and Pathan, director Sidharth Anand is bringing his first home production film, Fighter. The aerial action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles
Fighter
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Ali Abbas Zafar's next action drama, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, holds much anticipation among the fans. The big budget film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
All set to release on Independence day weekend 2024, the third installment of Singham franchise is soon to go on the floors. The Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff
Singham 3
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Billed as a futuristic sci-fi action drama, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan. The film will release in two parts