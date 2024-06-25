Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 25, 2024
Upcoming films of Sunny Deol
The OG Mass action hero Sunny Deol stormed the box office in 2023 with Gadar 2 and now the actor is leaving no stone unturned to offer an exciting lineup ahead
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore in 1947, targeting Jan 2025. The movie marks his reunion with Preity Zinta and director Rajkumar Santoshi. Aamir Khan has produced the movie
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Lahore 1947
The actor teams up with a Marathi filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar for a light-hearted film, Safar. It is likely to be an OTT release
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Safar
The Action Superstar has recently announced the sequel of Border 2 which is set to be directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame. Arriving in cinemas on Jan 23, 2026
Border 2
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Sunny Deol teams up with Gopichand Malineni for a mass-action film under Mythri Movie Makers. The movie also stars Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher
SDGM
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
The actor also has an already completed film with Ahmed Khan. The movie stars Sunny Deol along with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacky Shroff
Baap
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Sunny Deol is also working on the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Joseph. The actor is playing a retired police officer in it
Soorya
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Anil Sharma has confirmed the development around Gadar 3. It is likely to go on the floors by 2026
Gadar 3
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The makers are also planning for a spin-off of his character
Ramayan
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Apne 2
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
The actor also has Apne 2 in his kitty. However, the shooting timelines of this film are yet to be decided
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.