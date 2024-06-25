Heading 3

JUNE 25, 2024

Upcoming films of Sunny Deol


The OG Mass action hero Sunny Deol stormed the box office in 2023 with Gadar 2 and now the actor is leaving no stone unturned to offer an exciting lineup ahead

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Lahore in 1947, targeting Jan 2025. The movie marks his reunion with Preity Zinta and director Rajkumar Santoshi. Aamir Khan has produced the movie 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Lahore 1947 

The actor teams up with a Marathi filmmaker Shashank Udapurkar for a light-hearted film, Safar. It is likely to be an OTT release 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Safar

The Action Superstar has recently announced the sequel of Border 2 which is set to be directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame. Arriving in cinemas on Jan 23, 2026 

 Border 2 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Sunny Deol teams up with Gopichand Malineni for a mass-action film under Mythri Movie Makers. The movie also stars Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher 

SDGM 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

The actor also has an already completed film with Ahmed Khan. The movie stars Sunny Deol along with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacky Shroff 

Baap 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Sunny Deol is also working on the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Joseph. The actor is playing a retired police officer in it 

 Soorya 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Anil Sharma has confirmed the development around Gadar 3. It is likely to go on the floors by 2026 

Gadar 3 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The makers are also planning for a spin-off of his character 

Ramayan

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

 Apne 2 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

The actor also has Apne 2 in his kitty. However, the shooting timelines of this film are yet to be decided 

