Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 03, 2023

Upcoming fresh on-screen pairs in B'Town

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are paired for the first time in Jawan. The actors will share a romantic relationship 

 SRK & Nayanthara 

Video: SRK's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are sharing screen for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is releasing on Christmas 2023

SRK & Taapsee

Images: SRK & Taapsee Pannu's Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Madanna are paired opposite each other in Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film is releasing on December 1st

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Ranbir & Rashmika

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan are all set to romance in Anurag Basu's next, Metro…In Dino

 ARK & Sara 

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram 

 Vijay & Katrina 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

Sriram Raghavan is bringing an unusual pairing on screen- Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas 

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani are all set to pair opposite each other in Dharma Productions' Yodha

Sidharth & Disha

Images: Sidharth Malhotra & Disha Patani's Instagram

Shahid Kapoor is set to romance with Kriti Sanon on big screen in Maddock's robotic love story

Shahid & Kriti

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial aerial action film is coming in theaters on Republic Day 2024

 Hrithik & Deepika

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

Moreover, Deepika Padukone is also paired opposite Prabhas for the first time in Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD 

 Prabhas & Deepika

Images: Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Ramcharan is all set to romance with Kiara Advani in Shankar's next, Game Changer

Ramcharan & Kiara

Image: Ramcharan's Instagram 

