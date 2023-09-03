Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 03, 2023
Upcoming fresh on-screen pairs in B'Town
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are paired for the first time in Jawan. The actors will share a romantic relationship
SRK & Nayanthara
Video: SRK's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are sharing screen for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is releasing on Christmas 2023
SRK & Taapsee
Images: SRK & Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Madanna are paired opposite each other in Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film is releasing on December 1st
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Ranbir & Rashmika
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan are all set to romance in Anurag Basu's next, Metro…In Dino
ARK & Sara
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Vijay & Katrina
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Sriram Raghavan is bringing an unusual pairing on screen- Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas
Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani are all set to pair opposite each other in Dharma Productions' Yodha
Sidharth & Disha
Images: Sidharth Malhotra & Disha Patani's Instagram
Shahid Kapoor is set to romance with Kriti Sanon on big screen in Maddock's robotic love story
Shahid & Kriti
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial aerial action film is coming in theaters on Republic Day 2024
Hrithik & Deepika
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Moreover, Deepika Padukone is also paired opposite Prabhas for the first time in Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas & Deepika
Images: Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Ramcharan is all set to romance with Kiara Advani in Shankar's next, Game Changer
Ramcharan & Kiara
Image: Ramcharan's Instagram
