Pratyusha Dash

January 21, 2024

Entertainment

Upcoming K-dramas with confirmed new seasons

Current K-dramas often see multiple sequels, with some continuing the original plot and others exploring entirely new storylines. Examples include Welcome To Waikiki, Yumi’s Cells, Hello My Twenties, and The Glory.

K-drama sequels

Weak Hero Class 2 has been announced, boasting a star-studded cast lineup that includes Park Ji-hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Yoo Soo Bin, Bae Nara, Lee Min Jae, and Lee Jun Young

Weak Hero Class 2

Squid Game 2 is set to center around Sung Gi Hoon (Lee Jung Jae), who will take on the task of tracking down those responsible for the lethal game. According to director Hwang Dong Hyuk, Gi Hun will undertake a mission for the world

Squid Games 2

Confirmed Sweet Home Season 3 holds the potential to explore the characters' origins, motivations, and vulnerabilities on a deeper level

Sweet Home Season 3

Netflix has given the green light for another season of the popular South Korean zombie series, All of Us Are Dead. Fans can anticipate its release in late 2024 or early 2025

All Of Us Are Dead 2

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, starring Park Eun Bin, is making a comeback in 2024. The plot follows an attorney with autism navigating the legal system, using her exceptional skills to create her identity

Netflix officially announced in September 2022 that Hellbound would be returning for a second season. Notably, despite this confirmation, there has been no release of a sequel to the first webtoon adaptation of the series

Hellbound season 2

After years of silence, Signal creator Kim Eun Hee has hinted at a possible Season 2 in 2024, though no release date has been confirmed yet. The second season is currently in progress

Signal 2

After concluding Season 1 of The Escape of the Seven in 2023, the drama is set to make a comeback with Season 2 in the first half of 2024

The Escape Of The Seven season 2

On April 29, 2022, Apple officially renewed the series for a second season. The filming occurred in Toronto from January 9 to March 27, 2023, and then move to Japan from March 27 to June 16, 2023

Pachinko 2

