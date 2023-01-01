Upcoming K-pop releases in September 2023
SEVENTEEN have released the remix of Dirty Dancing in collaboration with the American boy band New Kids on the Block on September 1
SEVENTEEN
Image- Pledis Entertainment
BTS’ V will be releasing his highly anticipated solo album Layover on September 8 which features 5 tracks, alongside the music video of Slow Dancing from the album
BTS’ V
Image- V’s Instagram
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will release her digital single titled I Love My Body which will release on September 6. It will be her first solo release after joining PSY’s P NATION
Hwasa
Image- Hwasa’s Instagram
RIIZE is all set to release their debut album Get a Guitar along with its title track on September 4. This will be their first single album as a group
RIIZE
Image- RIIZE’s Instagram
Mark Tuan of GOT7 has released the single Everyone Else Fades on September 1
Mark Tuan
Image- Mark Tuan’s Instagram
CRAVITY will release its sixth mini album titled SUNSEEKER along with its title track on September 11
CRAVITY
Image- CRAVITY’s Instagram
Kim Sejeong will be releasing her title track Top or Cliff alongside her album MOON on September 4 at 6pm KST
Image- Kim Sejeong’s Instagram
Kim Sejeong
JAECHAN of DKZ will release the title track and first mini-album JCFACTORY on September 6. It will mark the singer’s solo debut
Image- JAECHAN’s Instagram
JAECHAN (DKZ)
KEY of K-pop group SHINee will release his 2nd Mini Album Good & Great on September 11
KEY (SHINee)
Image- KEY’s Instagram
K-pop girl group Kep1er will be releasing their 5th Mini Album Magic Hour on September 25
Kep1er
Image- Kep1er’s Twitter (X)