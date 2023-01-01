Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 03, 2023

Fashion

Upcoming K-pop releases in September 2023

SEVENTEEN have released the remix of Dirty Dancing in collaboration with the American boy band New Kids on the Block on September 1

SEVENTEEN

Image- Pledis Entertainment

BTS’ V will be releasing his highly anticipated solo album Layover on September 8 which features 5 tracks, alongside the music video of Slow Dancing from the album 

BTS’ V

Image- V’s Instagram 

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will release her digital single titled I Love My Body which will release on September 6. It will be her first solo release after joining PSY’s P NATION

Hwasa

Image- Hwasa’s Instagram

RIIZE is all set to release their debut album Get a Guitar along with its title track on September 4. This will be their first single album as a group

RIIZE

Image- RIIZE’s Instagram

Mark Tuan of GOT7 has released the single Everyone Else Fades on September 1

Mark Tuan

Image- Mark Tuan’s Instagram

CRAVITY will release its sixth mini album titled SUNSEEKER along with its title track on September 11

CRAVITY

Image- CRAVITY’s Instagram

Kim Sejeong will be releasing her title track Top or Cliff alongside her album MOON on September 4 at 6pm KST

Image- Kim Sejeong’s Instagram

Kim Sejeong 

JAECHAN of DKZ will release the title track and first mini-album JCFACTORY on September 6. It will mark the singer’s solo debut

Image- JAECHAN’s Instagram

JAECHAN (DKZ)

KEY of K-pop group SHINee will release his 2nd Mini Album Good & Great on September 11

KEY (SHINee)

Image- KEY’s Instagram

K-pop girl group Kep1er will be releasing their 5th Mini Album Magic Hour on September 25

Kep1er

Image- Kep1er’s Twitter (X)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here