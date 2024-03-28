Upcoming movie sequels of Akshay & Ajay

Khiladi Kumar and Mass Maharaja have been ruling the industry for the last 30 years. Both the actors have an exciting lineup of movies for 2024 -2026. Interestingly, most of them are sequels. Take a look!
Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn
Akshay Kumar is presently shooting for the third installment of the Welcome franchise. The movie is set to release in cinemas this Christmas
Welcome To The Jungle
Akshay Kumar is soon starting the shoot of Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi. The Subhash Kapoor threequel is likely to be released in 2025
Jolly LLB 3
Akki is next teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala for the fifth installment of Housefull. The movie is touted to be made on a heavy budget. Set to release in cinemas on June 6th, 2025
Housefull 5
The threequel of Hera Pheri has been in the headlines for a long time. Last year, the makers had announced it officially. However, it is yet to go on the floors
Hera Pheri 3
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the third part of Singham. Set to release on Aug 15, 2024, Akshay Kumar will also make a Cameo appearance in the movie
Singham Again
Ajay Devgn is also announced to be back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Raid 2 is scheduled to release on Nov 15th, 2024
Raid 2
Ajay Devgn will soon dive into comic space with De De Pyaar De sequel, as the second part is officially announced to hit the screens on May 1st, 2025
De De Pyaar De 2
Golmaal 5
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are expected to reunite once again for the fifth installment of Golmaal. However, its shooting timeline will be decided after the release of Singham Again
Besides all these, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 and Akshay Kumar's Awara Paagal Deewana 2 are also in the works. However, both projects are in the nascent stage presently