 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

11 OCTOBER, 2023

Upcoming movies exploring Air Force 

One of the most critical and important parts of the Indian Armed forces is the Indian Air Force whose primary aim is to secure the nation’s airspace and conduct aerial activities during wars and conflicts 

Indian Air Force

Image: Pexels 

The National Air Force Day is celebrated on Aug 8 every year

National Air Force Day

Image: Pexels

There have been many movies that showed the bravery and courageous stories of Indian Air Force officers. Some of them are- Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Gunjan Saxena, and Soorarai Pottru

Movies based on IAF

Image Source: IMDB

There are primarily 5 upcoming movies that are exploring the valour of Indian Air Force. Check them out!

Upcoming 

Image Source: IMDB

Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. It is a mission based film ready to hit the screens on October 27, 2023

Tejas

Image Source: IMDB

Varun Tej's upcoming film Operation Valentine is releasing on December 8, 2023. The movie stars Manushi Chhillar in the female lead role

Operation Valentine

Image: Varun Tej's Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan's next film with Siddharth Anand is billed as India's first aerial action drama. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter is releasing in theaters on January 25, 2024

Fighter

Image Source: IMDB

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are coming together in Sky Force. The movie is based on India's first air strike. It is slated for October 2, 2024 release

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Sky Force

It stars Kartik Aryan in the lead while Hansal Mehta is reportedly directing the flick. It is presently in writing stage

Image: Hansal Mehta's Instagram 

Captain India

Tentatively titled Start Up, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru stars Akshay Kumar in lead. It is an inspirational journey of an Air Force officer

Image: Suriya's Instagram 

Start Up

