Upcoming movies exploring Air Force 

One of the most critical and important parts of the Indian Armed forces is the Indian Air Force whose primary aim is to secure the nation’s airspace and conduct aerial activities during wars and conflicts
Indian Air Force
Image: Pexels
The National Air Force Day is celebrated on Aug 8 every year
National Air Force Day
Image: Pexels
There have been many movies that showed the bravery and courageous stories of Indian Air Force officers. Some of them are- Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Gunjan Saxena, and Soorarai Pottru
Movies based on IAF
Image Source: IMDB
There are primarily 5 upcoming movies that are exploring the valour of Indian Air Force. Check them out!
Upcoming
Image Source: IMDB
Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. It is a mission based film ready to hit the screens on October 27, 2023
Tejas
Image Source: IMDB
Varun Tej's upcoming film Operation Valentine is releasing on December 8, 2023. The movie stars Manushi Chhillar in the female lead role
Operation Valentine
Image: Varun Tej's Instagram
Hrithik Roshan's next film with Siddharth Anand is billed as India's first aerial action drama. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter is releasing in theaters on January 25, 2024
Fighter
Image Source: IMDB
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya are coming together in Sky Force. The movie is based on India's first air strike. It is slated for October 2, 2024 release
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Sky Force
It stars Kartik Aryan in the lead while Hansal Mehta is reportedly directing the flick. It is presently in writing stage
Image: Hansal Mehta's Instagram
Captain India
Tentatively titled Start Up, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru stars Akshay Kumar in lead. It is an inspirational journey of an Air Force officer