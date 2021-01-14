Upcoming movies to look forward to

January 14, 2021

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to come together on the big screen for the first time

They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

Fans are eagerly waiting for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
Ranveer Singh has many interesting films in his kitty. He will be seen in '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

She will also be seen in a film titled Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Salman Khan's fans will get to see him in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey

Other films to look forward to are Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom and Prithviraj

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi will also be a treat to watch

